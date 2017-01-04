Effective immediately, Brown-Phillips Insurance is offering a new update to personal auto coverage in North Carolina - the Transportation Network Company (TNC) use class. This new use class is specifically designed to offer specialized coverage at competitive rates to personal auto customers that are using vehicles for ride-sharing services like Uber or Lyft.

The TNC use class allows personal auto customers to retain different levels of coverage depending on whether they are actively using the app with no fare, driving with fare in their vehicle or using their vehicle for personal use.

Here are some of the highlights:



Any vehicle is eligible

Liability and collision is available while the driver is using the app without a fare (**currently excluded under the personal auto policy)

This is an additional coverage added to the regular policy; no need to keep up with the hassle of separate coverage

Uber insurance and Lyft insurance continue to provide liability and physical damage coverage when the driver has an active fare

Coverage levels of up to 250/500/100 are available for TNC

Read more here http://www.ifitsinsurance.com/uber-insurance-quote.html

Essentially, if a driver has an active fare in the car, the Uber/Lyft policy is activated. If a driver does not have an active fare, but the app is turned on, there is no coverage in the Uber/Lyft policy or the personal auto policy. Brown-Phillips Insurance is offering coverage for that gap.

Brent W, a Greenville, NC Uber driver says, "As an Uber driver, you're excited to get on the road, that often times we forget that there are serious gaps in our insurance coverage. After learning about Brown-Phillips Uber Gap Insurance, I decided that it was a must have for anyone that drives with Uber. You can't afford not to have the coverage."

Brown-Phillips Insurance is able to offer this extended insurance coverage for Uber, Lyft and other ride share drivers, at a competitive cost. Do not jeopardize hard earned fares with exposure to unnecessary lawsuits, fines or court costs because of inadequate coverage.

Visit Brown-Phillips Insurance at http://ifitsinsurance.com/PR for an easy, no obligation quote.

Brown-Phillips Insurance is located in Raleigh, NC and can be found online at http://www.brownphillips.com.