InstaVoice and Airtel Madagascar We are delighted to deliver an outstanding first-of-its-kind service to Airtel subscribers in the country. The effort echoes our spirit of innovation, and I am sure that users will find equal delight in connecting with their favorite celebrities.

Kirusa, a global leader in providing telecom & social media solutions, announced today the launch of its InstaVoice Celeb service in partnership with Airtel, one of the leading mobile operators in Madagascar. Hip hop singers Farao and FlaviOne, and stand-up comic Barhone are some of the celebrities offering fan engagements in this innovative service provided by Airtel.

This service will give Airtel subscribers a unique platform to follow their favorite celebrities with regular voice updates. Using the voice blogging feature, celebrities express their emotions and share their joyous and challenging moments by dialing a specific number; the voice messages are delivered instantly to the fans, creating a “Voice Twitter” like experience. For fans, this is a special stage to see their favorite celebrities in close quarters, through updates on projects and personal life. As we speak, the InstaVoice Celeb service has a remarkably huge subscription of 11 million users and more than 150 celebrity signups across multiple carriers and geographies.

Mohamadou Konkobo, Marketing Director at Airtel Madagascar, said on occasion, "We are delighted to partner with Kirusa and deliver an outstanding first of its kind service to Airtel subscribers in the country. The effort echoes our spirit of innovation, and I am sure that users will find equal delight in connecting with their favorite celebrities."

On a similar note, Inderpal Singh Mumick, Founder, and CEO of Kirusa said, "It is wonderful to launch our popular InstaVoice Celeb Service in Madagascar and deliver a novel platform for fans and celebrities to engage further. We are hoping that the seamless experience will win hearts in this fourth-largest island in the world.”

About Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel Limited is a leading global telecommunications company with operations in 20 countries across Asia and Africa. Headquartered in New Delhi, India, the company ranks amongst the top 4 mobile service providers globally in terms of subscribers. In India, the company's product offerings include 2G, 3G and 4G wireless services, mobile commerce, fixed line services, high-speed DSL broadband, IPTV, DTH, enterprise services including national & international long distance services to carriers. In the rest of the geographies, it offers 2G, 3G wireless services and mobile commerce. Bharti Airtel had over 307 million customers across its operations at the end of November 2014. (http://www.airtel.in/about-bharti/about-bharti-airtel/)

About Kirusa

Kirusa is a global leader in providing telecom & social media solutions that enable customers to have a voice and connect seamlessly. Kirusa’s solutions include InstaVoice®, InstaVoice Celeb™, InstaVoice Sports™, InstaVoice Ring™, myGenie™ & a host of mobile marketing solutions, which are offered in partnership with over 40 mobile carriers in Africa, India, LatAm, and the Middle East, as well as via the app stores for iOS, Android & Windows. Kirusa solutions are built on its patented technology and its highly reliable, scalable multimodal & cloud platforms, which manage over 2.5 billion calls/messages a month. Kirusa solutions are being used by over 100 Million mobile users in four continents every month. Kirusa has been recognized as one of Top 20 most promising technology companies by Silicon India and one of Top 25 emerging technology companies by Smart Techie magazine. The InstaVoice app won first prize at NJTC Mobile Apps Forum. Informa selected InstaVoice as a finalist for the Best App in Africa. Headquartered in New Jersey and led by an experienced team of wireless telecom executives and technologists, Kirusa has offices in four continents. InstaVoice is a US registered trademark of Kirusa, Inc. For more information, visit: http://www.kirusa.com

For further inquiries, please contact

For Airtel Madagascar

Mahanina Rakotoniaina

Public relations

Tel: +261 33 31 010 81

E-mail: Mahanina.r(at)mg.airtel.com

For Kirusa

Alchemy Corporate Communications

Anju Makin

Tel: +1(973) 536-2652

E-mail: anju_makin(at)alchemycc.com