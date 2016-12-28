Z-Medica, LLC, a leading developer and marketer of hemostatic devices, announces today that they have signed a three-year agreement to equip the New York City Police Department with life-saving QuikClot® Belt Trauma Kits™ (BTK).

The BTK is designed to fit on an officer’s duty belt and contains Z-Medica’s QuikClot Combat Gauze®, a tourniquet, compression bandage and gloves which can be used by a police officer to administer emergency first aid to control bleeding until medical attention can be sought.

According to the Hartford Consensus III, a set of guidelines established by the American College of Surgeons in collaboration with the medical community and federal government to create a protocol for national policy to enhance survivability from active shooter and intentional mass casualty events, uncontrolled hemorrhage is the single most preventable cause of death in these situations.

Following a program initiated by the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services (DHSES) several months ago, this initiative represents the largest standardization of advanced bleeding control kits ever deployed by a single city. The NYPD is the largest police force in the United States.

“Our products have been battlefield tested and deployed with active military personnel in war zones for years,” stated Z-Medica’s President and CEO Stephen J. Fanning. “In the United States, QuikClot has become a standard product now used by law enforcement, emergency services and hospitals.”

The three-year, $2.7 million agreement provides for BTKs and help with training personnel on how to use the kits. Training and deployment of the kits is expected to begin early 2017.

About Z-Medica, LLC

Z-Medica, LLC is a medical device company founded in 2002 that develops fast-acting, easy-to-use hemostatic products that stop bleeding wherever it occurs, making it possible to save lives and improve patient outcomes. Based on tests conducted by the Naval Medical Research Center and the U.S. Army Institute for Surgical Research, the Committee on Tactical Combat Casualty Care (CoTCCC) chose QuikClot Combat Gauze® as the hemostatic dressing of choice on the battlefield for compressible hemorrhage not amenable to tourniquet use or as an adjunct to tourniquet removal if evacuation time is anticipated to be longer than 2 hours. QuikClot® products are developed and manufactured in the United States. Z-Medica, LLC is a privately-held company based in Wallingford, CT. For more information, visit quikclot.com and z-medica.com.