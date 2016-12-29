Dr Yuliya Richard a Sydney-based psychologist and founder of the Impulsivity Project Online (http://www.impulsivity.com.au), an online intervention program designed to help people manage their emotions and gain control over their impulsive behaviours, such as impulsive overeating or binge eating. Dr. Yuliya Richard has revealed, that the number of Australians struggling with maintaining a healthy weight is rising every year.

At least 63% of Australians are overweight or obese. At least 1 in 4 Australian suffers from excess weight due to unhealthy lifestyle choices, especially addictions and binge-eating habits. We spend billions of dollars within the weight loss industry to combat our unhealthy eating habits, often forgetting to address one of the most important factors contributing to the maintenance of binge-eating habits – impulsivity (http://www.impulsivity.com.au/is-it-for-me).

Researchers consistently identify it as one of the core issues to be addressed when dealing with binge eating and impulsive overeating. According to a recent study, “Impulsivity is perhaps the most important trait to consider for binge eating and associated eating disorders.” Other studies have backed up this finding: “Impulsivity is a personality characteristic that potentially has crucial consequences for the development and maintenance, as well as treatment of, obesity.” Furthermore, “It is interesting to note that individuals with high impulsivity demonstrate higher weight gain across their lifespan” (Sutin et al., 2011).

Dr Richard says: “It is important to stop this cycle of impulsive overeating and address underlying issues. Failure to address impulsivity leads to low self-esteem, loss of confidence, shame and self-loathing.”

Impulsivity is an issue that can sabotage the progress, if unable to wait, to tolerate discomfort or frustration it’s difficult to stay on track. It is one of the main reasons to stop or diets, pay for gym membership and stop going there after a week, start fooling ourselves and continue a vicious cycle looking for a next magic pill to lose weight and live happier lives.

People who display impulsive behaviour have a tendency to make premature decisions; they fail to resist temptations and urges; and making little effort or being unable to control their behaviour. Dr. Richard adds: “You might not realise it, but impulsivity makes it difficult to manage your impulsive emotional overeating, binge drinking or gambling, give up addictions, or control your overspending and overeating. It even plays a role in your procrastination, such as difficulties staying focused and completing your work, and risky, unsafe behaviours (such as unprotected sex), and so stops from achieving your goals.

For more than 13 years Dr Yuliya Richard has been helping to manage their impulsive behaviours, address anxiety and panic attacks and improve their intimate relationships and a regular contributor to print and online articles, including Mamamia, SBS life, Mind Body Wellbeing, the Glow, Women’s Health and Fitness, Australian Women’s Health, which have sought her advice on wellbeing issues (http://www.bluehorizoncounselling.com.au/media). She is also the principal psychologist at Blue Horizon Counselling (http://www.bluehorizoncounselling.com.au) based in Sydney.

###

Media Contact

Company Name: Impulsivity Online Project

Contact Person: Sam Spence

Phone: 0426 263 101

E-mail: help (at) impulsivity.com.au

Country: Australia

Website: http://www.impulsivity.com.au