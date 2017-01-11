Slither.io has become a worldwide phenomenon, The response from fans and the licensing community has been fantastic.

The game: slither.io has been named a Top Trending and Most Irresistible Game of 2016 by Google Play. The top trending Google searches for 2016 were announced and slither.io was in the top 5. The Lowtech Studios team is delighted to receive such prestigious awards from Google Play.

Slither.io has over 100 million downloads with over 120 million daily plays. The family-friendly game was launched in March 2016 by Lowtech Studios, LLC. It recently signed new licensed product partners: Bonkers Toys for selected toys, Everything Legwear for socks. The licensed deals were brokered by slither.io licensing agent, Lisa Berlin Wright at Tie In Pro.

"Slither.io has become a worldwide phenomenon," said Berlin Wright. "The response from fans and the licensing community has been fantastic." Bonkers Toys is developing a line of plush and blind bag toys. Everything Legwear is developing a line of socks based on the colorful "slithers" from the game.

“Bonkers Toys is thrilled to be partnering with slither.io to bring their vision and phenomenal brand to the toy industry. Kids, teens, collectors and gamers all want more slither.io. The Bonkers Toys line premiering in Spring 2017 will include true-to-license blind bags, plush, collectibles and more.” -Brian Bonnett, CEO Bonkers Toys