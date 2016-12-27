Gather Café at Stewart Cellars today unveiled enticing new winter menu items at their stylish fast-casual café in Yountville. “Whether you are looking for something to start your day, fuel your Napa Valley visit, or to enjoy on the Stewart Cellars patio, we have something for you,” said Stewart Cellars co-proprietor, James Stewart.

Gather Café at Stewart Cellars today unveiled enticing new winter menu items at their stylish fast-casual café in Yountville. Lead by chef Sarah Heller, who hails from local favorites including Bouchon Bistro, Cindy’s Backstreet Kitchen, and The Restaurant at Meadowood, the new seasonal menu showcases local Napa Valley ingredients. The latest Gather Café menu items include Winter Harvest Salad with Maple Balsamic Dressing, and a regularly changing soup of the day. Stewart Cellars and Gather Café Chef Sarah Heller are sharing the recipe for a current fall soup, their Butternut Squash & Pear Bisque and have included the recipe below.

“Winter is one of my favorite seasons to cook,” says Chef Sarah Heller. “Here in California we have a fun blend of fall produce and early winter items that allow me to create a variety of new hearty favorites—whether salads, soups or seasonal fare.”

Other new menu items include continuously changing soup offerings and a daily sweet or savory toast. Chef Heller also prepares a sweet and savory waffle of the day and a fresh-pressed juice of the day. Additional specialty items are available at Gather Café including handmade matcha granola bars and fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies. Gather Café’s versatile plant-based menu also includes gluten and dairy-free options, as well as protein add-ons. The complete Gather Café menu can be found online here.

“Whether you are looking for something to start your day, fuel your Napa Valley visit, or to enjoy on the Stewart Cellars patio, we have something for you,” said Stewart Cellars co-proprietor, James Stewart. “Sarah brings the freshest ingredients to the forefront and showcases everything we love about this region. Everyone is sure to find a seasonal favorite at Gather Café.”

Stewart Cellars is a one-of-a-kind Napa Valley destination that was inspired by an ancient Scottish abbey, a nod to the Stewart family heritage. Set back from the main street in Yountville, the Stewart Cellars property emanates the look and feel of ancient stone buildings. Gather Café acts as the main point of entry into Stewart Cellars. The café opens onto a courtyard offering an abundance of laidback seating for one to enjoy their meal, juice of the day, coffee or a glass of wine. Three buildings encircle an existing heritage oak tree, creating two intimate courtyards. On the patios, guests can choose from a vintage daybed layered with pillows, Adirondack chairs, a seat at a bistro tables, or a communal picnic table. As the sun sets, candlelight from the custom lanterns glow for a romantic, celebratory experience.

Stewart Cellars is located at 6752 Washington Street in Yountville, CA. Private tastings can be organized by phone at (707) 963-9160, via email at reservations(at)stewartcellars(dot)com or online at http://www.stewartcellars.com.

Winter hours are as follows:

Tasting Hall: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

NOMAD Heritage Library: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Gather Café by Stewart Cellars: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Private tastings can be organized by phone at (707) 963-9160, via email at reservations(at)stewartcellars(dot)com or online at http://www.stewartcellars.com.

Butternut Squash & Pear Bisque

Recipe Courtesy of Gather Café by Stewart Cellars and Chef Sarah Heller

Note from the Chef:

Often this soup is a melding of different root vegetables, squashes and pumpkin trim left from other projects in the kitchen. The bulb part of the butternut, the larger end of parsnips, some extra celery root and the trim from a perfectly diced poached pear. Add in just the right amount of brown butter and pumpkin pie spice and it is the epitome of fall in a bowl. This version of the recipe simplifies the ingredients by using only butternut squash and some pear for sweetness but feel free to be creative!

Serves 6 // Ingredients:

2 whole butternut squash, peeled & cut into 1 inch chunks

2 whole ripe pears (Bosc, Bartlett or Comice--are all great)

1 shallot, small diced

1-inch piece of fresh ginger, peeled and finely diced

1 clove garlic

2 cups milk, whole or 2%

½ cup slightly browned butter

olive oil, salt & pepper

pumpkin pie spice

Heat a medium-large soup or stock pot over medium heat. Add 4 tablespoons olive oil, shallot, ginger, and garlic. Sauté until translucent. Add butternut and/or any other pumpkins and root vegetables at this time. Stir every couple minutes until squash start to brown, about 10 minutes. Once you have accomplished this, add your milk, browned butter, pear, and pumpkin pie spice. If your vegetables are not fully covered in liquid add enough water to cover. Simmer on low heat for 25 minutes. Once all vegetables are tender and falling apart you can blend your soup. Blend half at a time in a blender on high until smooth. Season with salt and pepper as needed. I like to add a little red wine vinegar to add a little acid as well. Garnish with a spoonful of crème fraiche, some toasted brioche crumbs, crushed hazelnuts, and olive oil.

About Chef Sarah Heller

Sarah Heller began developing her culinary prowess early in her teenage years, studying Culinary Arts at a technical high school in Connecticut, where she grew up. She continued her education at Johnson & Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Culinary Arts, then moved to Boston to work at Spire with Chef Gabrial Frasca. After a brief visit to Napa in 2004, Sarah relocated to California after accepting an opportunity to work with Thomas Keller at his world renowned, Michelin-starred Bouchon Bistro. Within one year, she became Bouchonʼs first female Sous Chef. Sarah went on to train in the dining room at Cindy’s Backstreet Kitchen for Cindy Pawlcyn and returned to the kitchen with Chef Christopher Kostow at the three Michelin-starred Restaurant at Meadowood.

About Stewart Cellars

Founded in 2000, Stewart Cellars is the collaborative project of founder Michael Stewart, his son James Stewart, daughter Caroline Stewart Guthrie, and son-in-law Blair Guthrie. Together, the family oversees all aspects of the winery’s operations: James, an artist who left behind a burgeoning career in television and music for hands-on work in sales, marketing and distribution; Caroline, who leads the day to day operations along with each wine’s development; and Blair, the winemaker who works closely alongside acclaimed consulting winemaker Paul Hobbs to capture the singular site signatures of Stewart’s premier vineyard sources. Stewart Cellars produces five wines including their flagship NOMAD Beckstoffer Las Piedras Cabernet Sauvignon, Stewart Sonoma Mountain Chardonnay, Stewart Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir, Stewart Napa Valley Merlot, and the Stewart Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon. Their new tasting room is located at 6752 Washington Street, Yountville, CA. For more information, please visit stewartcellars.com, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, @StewartCellars.