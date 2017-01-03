America's Escape Game Orlando • Sawgrass Mills We are honored to have qualified for this distinction and even more proud, as this is a statement by our guests who have so graciously and enthusiastically embraced America's Escape Game.

America’s Escape Game is chosen as one of the top 2016 attractions in Orlando by the “Orlando Business Journal”. The selection criteria for an attraction to qualify for this prestigious list, is calculated purely by the paid admissions through the doors of an attraction in the greater Orlando area. America’s Escape Game is the only escape room experience to be recognized by the Orlando Business Journal as a qualifier on this list.

Alex Reece, CEO of America’s Escape Game commented, “We are honored to have qualified for this distinction and even more proud, as this is a statement by our guests who have so graciously and enthusiastically embraced America's Escape Game. We would like to thank the Orlando Business Journal, who does such an amazing job of recognizing emerging and successful businesses in a market as unique as Orlando.”

About America’s Escape Game

America’s Escape Game was founded in April of 2015, and is located in the heart of International Drive in Orlando Florida. America's Escape Game has entertained more than 100,000 guests since its doors opened and is the worldwide leader in high quality immersive escape games.

What is an Escape Game?

Escape games are an incredibly popular form of entertainment and education. A group of 2-12 are locked in a themed room and must work together using your mental, physical and personal abilities to solve puzzles, decode clues and figure out how to escape within a 60-minute time period.

Escape games are both a cerebral workout and social experience for all ages, and have become a popular family, group and team building activity. America’s Escape Game is proud to have hosted corporate team building events with some of the world’s most prestigious companies including Disney, Lockheed Martin, FedEx, International Paper, Enterprise Rent-a-Car, PepsiCo, Universal Studios, and many more.

America’s Escape Game will open its second signature corporate store in the Sawgrass Mills Mall shopping district, located in Sunrise Florida, later this year.

AEG, also owns and operates AEG Studios. AEG Studios recently announced an exciting new partnership with Marriott Resorts Worldwide and Vistana Signature Experiences. Jim Llewellyn COO of AEG; "This exciting new relationship will bring the best escape room experiences available today, to the finest resorts, in many of the world’s most popular destinations. This unique offering will allow the guest to enjoy a world-class escape game experience, without leaving the comfort of their resort."

AEG Studio's first escape game collaboration, "In and Out", will be located right here in Orlando, at the Sheraton Vistana Resort, Lake Buena Vista. Marriott and Vistana, have several more exciting destinations planned for Q1, 2017.