Core dna’s innovative platform allows us to extend our existing digital solutions for customers who desire pre-built, ready to use applications,

Core dna, creator of the SaaS Digital Experience Platform (DXP) and Rightpoint, a leading national digital agency, have joined forces to provide a comprehensive technology, strategy and delivery platform for businesses seeking a turn-key Web Content Management System (WCMS) for digital marketing, content and commerce.

Core dna is a consumption-based platform that provides clients with a solution that simplifies both website development and ongoing management. Combining Rightpoint’s team of digital marketing experts with the Core dna DXP will enable delivery of fully managed solutions for corporate marketing, e-commerce, intranets and online communities to a mutual customer base.

“In a world where websites have become increasingly complex assets, Core dna’s innovative platform allows us to extend our existing digital solutions for customers who desire pre-built, ready to use applications,” said Wendy Karlyn, Senior Vice President of Rightpoint’s Digital Marketing and Commerce Practice. “Our agency can offer clients a broad range of technology that can be tailored to the entire digital ecosystem.”

Sam Saltis, Founder & CEO of Core dna added, “Rightpoint’s approach of rethinking the typical consulting model aligns well with the way we have shaped our perspective on website development and maintenance. We look forward to maximizing this synergy with Rightpoint as we pursue mutual endeavors to create sustainable value through smarter project delivery.”

About Rightpoint

Rightpoint is a customer experience agency with technology at its core. Serving Fortune 1,000 companies, Rightpoint is the only agency driving transformational change from the inside out. Founded on the belief that great customer experiences are fueled by the people who deliver them, Rightpoint’s mission is to remove barriers and uncover new possibilities to connect companies with their customers across every touchpoint. From web, mobile and social to IoT, eCommerce and cloud, Rightpoint brings a holistic point of view that enables exceptional experiences with lasting impact. With a client base of more than 250 companies, Rightpoint was named to Forbes’ 2014 list of America's Most Promising Companies and Crain's 50 Fastest Growing Companies in Chicago in 2016. For more information, visit rightpoint.com and follow @Rightpoint.

About the Core dna

Core dna DXP is a fully managed all-in-one SaaS website platform that helps agencies with the build and ongoing management of website properties. Founded in 2000 Core dna has been deployed in thousands of websites, for hundreds of customers across over 20 industries. Core dna customers include Nintendo, Staples, Langham Hotels, Frontier Touring, Freedom Foods, and Tribeca Flashpoint College. For more information, visit http://www.coredna.com and follow @coredna

