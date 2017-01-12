KiwiTech, LLC (http://www.kiwitech.com), an international startup accelerator and business incubator providing technology development solutions, and active investor in new and exciting technologies, announced today a venture and strategic relationship with DiliVer LLC of Annapolis, Maryland (http://www.diliver.com). As part of this new business relationship, KiwiTech, as the company’s first outside investor, may provide up to $500,000 in financing/equity options subject to a $4,000,000 valuation cap.

DiliVer, a financial technology (FinTech) mergers and acquisitions (M&A) due diligence software company, has engaged KiwiTech to provide exclusive web and mobile technology development capability for DiliVer’s MAST TM buy-side, sell-side, and unification SaaS applications featuring its Enterprise Performance Scorecard (EPS). This new category of software, called “Scored Due Diligence (SDD),” provides an innovative way of conducting financial, legal, and operational due diligence that helps overcome common M&A problems such as bad post-transaction outcomes, uncompetitive valuations, and disjointed transaction life-cycle processes.

“We are pleased to be working with DiliVer and help them with their ground-breaking business model for conducting metrics-based M&A due diligence,” said Rakesh Gupta, founder and CEO of KiwiTech. “We believe that these software tools will not only save their clients money, but they will also help make them money. Our new relationship will allow our team to work with DiliVer on designing, developing, and deploying scalable technology that can allow the entire M&A community to benefit over time.”

“We are very excited about our new relationship with KiwiTech,” said Neil Kleinberg, founder and CEO of DiliVer. “We believe KiwiTech’s in-depth understanding of modern application development tools and techniques will enable us to create an exceptional user experience and secure environment for MAST TM. KiwiTech will also help integrate our software with other FinTech M&A software products, such as virtual data room, enterprise M&A/workflow, deal sourcing platform, market business intelligence, business valuation calculator, and business plan generator packages to provide breadth and depth M&A transaction life-cycle solutions.”

About KiwiTech:

KiwiTech provides end-to-end digital technology solutions across a wide range of industries, including publishing, healthcare, media & entertainment, education, financial services, and government. It has quickly gained recognition as an innovator by investing in numerous early-stage startups and partnering with large enterprises. Leveraging world-class design and technology development capabilities and extensive expertise with content management and creation, KiwiTech enables companies to seamlessly add mobile to their technology stack. KiwiTech is based in Washington DC, with additional offices in New York and New Delhi, India.

About DiliVer:

DiliVer is a FinTech M&A software company with specialized due diligence solutions that help yield better combined entity outcomes and a variety of other transaction life-cycle benefits. Its industry-specific (“domain-verticalized”)/data-driven (“scorecard-powered”) applications drive a new due diligence paradigm that improves the quality and reduces the risk of M&A transactions for buyers, sellers, and their intermediaries. DiliVer’s customers include strategic/financial buyers (e.g., large corporations, private equity firms), sellers wishing to position themselves for a potential M&A transaction as part of their exit strategy (e.g., established companies, emerging small businesses), and related companies or individuals (e.g., advisors, specialists) that either perform M&A due diligence services directly or require such services on an outsourced basis.