Major Achievement from 7124 Miles Apart

Your satisfaction is our business “Whatever the mind can conceive and believe, the mind can achieve.” -Napoleon Hill

After 5 years of Design, coding, programming and preparation the two friends Kasey Douangkeo and Farrukh Naveed Anjum are ready to launch their very own price comparison shopping engine on Tuesday, January 3, 2017. This is their major achievement considering they are 7124 Miles apart. Kasey Douangkeo is residing in Sioux City Iowa, and Farrukh Naveed Anjum is residing in Islamabad Pakistan. Based on trust and determination they have developed their price analysis algorithm which would have cost $4 million to developed, and these guys did it with a fraction of a cost. This just goes to show that we need not consider race, religion or nationality to bar us from getting along.

Shopping comparison company SCAN4DEAL INC. Today announced that they have launched Scan4Deal.com. The company, similar to Price Grabber and NexTag but is the only independent comparison site, will quickly become one of the leading price comparison search engines designed to help shoppers save significantly on their online purchases, in an industry that boasts over $2 billion in sales annually.

Scan4Deal.com's expansive savings-focused shopping platform offers the most valuable online and offline bargains offered by thousands of reputable retailers, granting access to millions of shoppers each month to the best deals from over 2,200 prominent and trusted brands such as Whirlpool, Sony, Panasonic, Gucci, and Cartier. An innovation in online shopping in today’s world where technology plays an important role, Scan4Deal presents you with an excellent way towards a seamless, hassle-free shopping spree, anytime and anywhere,” the website reads. “We present a vast selection of products that hold the latest advancements in technology, perfect for the modern, fast-paced lifestyle of many individuals.”

Retailers will benefit from having their promotions and marketing efforts to encourage new and repeat customers to take advantage of their discounts, with Scan4Deal serving as a highly effective marketing vehicle. "Online marketers across a range of sectors from retail to financial services realize that comparison sites are an important weapon in their armory for driving online sales," says Linus Gregoriadis, an E-consultancy analyst. "Retailers want to partner with comparison engines which can help consumers make informed decisions because it means they will be closer to the point of purchase when they arrive at their websites.“ Merchants can promote a variety of commonly purchased items such as microwaves, gaming consoles, televisions, computers and etc. on a platform that allows the customers to compare the prices and quality of the products in one single place.

Even though this service is vital to online global retailers, the platform was designed with the consumer in mind. Scan4Deal understands the hassle involved with searching for coupon codes online then comparing prices of items across multiple websites. "More and more consumers are using comparison sites to research products and services so they can find the best value products, whether they are looking for the best priced iPod or the most suitable mortgage," Gregoriadis adds.

That is why Scan4Deal's model is built on maintaining an accurate account on the various promotions. “We continuously send our web spider to scan the lowest price from participating retailers online and offline. So you can count on us to find you the lowest and best bargain possible," the website states. This gives the consumers power of their shopping experience, as they are assured that they are always getting the most up to date information and the lowest price.

The platform is unbiased -- showing all of the listing and pricing information without discrimination for or against any particular sites. This helps consumers feel at ease about making their own shopping decisions without feeling pressured or persuaded towards any particular retailer. Also, the platform is easy to navigate, with safety features such as New Technology Malware Scanning that regularly scans the database for issues, and encrypted SSL or Secure Socket Layer technology in order to protect credit card and other private and sensitive information. The website adheres to and remains compliant with Google's Advertising Principles, California Online Privacy Protection Act regulations, Federal Trade Commission regulations, Principles of Fair Information Practices and CAN-SPAM Act laws.

