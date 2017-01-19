Wells Pharmacy Network Completes 503A Building Expansion

Wells Pharmacy Network announced the completion of a multi-million dollar 5,000 SF expansion and facility enhancement of their 503A compounding pharmacy located in Ocala, Florida.

Meeting the Needs of a Growing Marketplace

To meet the growing demand of physicians and patients throughout the United States for high-quality human anti-aging and wellness compounded medications, Wells Pharmacy Network expanded their current 16,000 SF facility to include an additional 5,000 SF to areas including Pharmacy Operations, Quality Assurance, Customer Service, and Shipping.

Ben David, President & CEO of Wells Pharmacy Network said, “The businesses operating in the compounding pharmaceutical industry currently are faced with the need to execute with a different skill set than they have historically possessed. Companies that wish to be successful, in the short run as well as in the future, must adapt to this ever-changing environment. In order to meet these demands, both market driven and regulatory, businesses in the compounding pharmacy industry must invest in both personnel and infrastructure.Wells Pharmacy Network has always been committed to providing the highest quality products and service to all of our customers. The expansion of our 503A facilities are a testament to our commitment to continue to be one of the leaders in this industry.”

Wells Pharmacy is among the first in the country to build negative pressure hazardous chemical storage rooms and negative pressure hazardous cleanrooms in accordance with the new USP General Chapter 800 guidelines providing standards to protect compounding personnel when handling hazardous drugs.

The expansion also focused on equipment and process enhancements to Wells Pharmacy’s in-house endotoxin, sterility, potency, method suitability, and particulate testing. New state of the art equipment includes:



Biological safety cabinets (BSC) for compounding hazardous materials

Class 100 laminar airflow hoods inside our cleanrooms

Most advanced HVAC systems

Continuous environmental monitoring system

State of the art motion detector door systems

Wells Pharmacy has always invested in quality and safety and continues to utilize:



Third party independent testing to validate in-house test methods

Chemicals purchased through FDA registered facilities

Five-point quality control process

Images of the contents of every order captured during packing and shipping

Experienced clinical pharmacists and registered pharmacy technicians to process and verify all prescription orders

PhD Biochemist on site to manage Quality Control laboratory testing process

Sterility reports available upon request for every order

About Wells Pharmacy Network

Wells Pharmacy Network is a privately held nationwide 503A compounding pharmacy specializing in human wellness, anti-aging, weight management, urology, sexual wellness and thyroid and adrenal support medications. Wells also has a division offering veterinary compounding solutions. Wells Pharmacy is dedicated to elevating compounding industry standards through a unique combination of superior science and service with medication safety as the number one priority. Pharmacy locations include pharmacies in Ocala, Florida and Dyersburg, Tennessee and a corporate office in Wellington, Florida. Visit http://www.wellsrx.com for more information