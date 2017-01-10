The Integrated Soccer Training Program is a high level training program for young soccer players, ages 12-18. Amanda Ferranti is the director and founder of Ferranti Empowerment. She is a Princeton graduate and certified mental skills consultant for youth athletes, teams, and coaches.

In addition to one-on-one session, she has developed a new training program for small groups of 6 to 8 players that focuses upon the Psychology of Decision Making. In small group training sessions, Amanda guides talented young players to master the psychological aspects of quick and effective decision-making.

Good decision-making is based upon awareness. But competitive soccer is filled with internal and external distractions. Amanda has developed techniques to teach youngsters to focus and recognize the most valuable information. Players can be taught to psychologically stay in the moment and perform to one’s true potential.

Ferranti Empowerment works with athletes and coaches in various sports, ages, and levels. Focusing attention is a psychological skill that can be taught. The Integrated Soccer Training Program helps each player develop self-awareness, identify their individual distractions, and improve their performance on and off the field.

Amanda Ferranti developed this integrated training program to be a supplement to regular team practices and fitness sessions. The best players are quick and effective decision makers. They are leaders on and off the field. By offering a deeper psychological perspective to their game, players who participate in the Ferranti Empowerment programs learn, grow and excel.

AASP Certified Sport Psychology Consultant

M.A. in Sport and Exercise Psychology

B.A. in Psychology

Princeton University