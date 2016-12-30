This marks the eighth consecutive year STTI Publishing has published AJN award-winners. This accomplishment is a testament to the quality of our authors and the highly skilled team of professionals who craft their visions into award-winning books.

The Honor Society of Nursing, Sigma Theta Tau International (STTI) was awarded five 2016 American Journal of Nursing (AJN) Book of the Year Awards. STTI Publishing has been recognized by the American Journal of Nursing each year since 2009.

The 2016 STTI award recipients are as follows:



A Practical Guide to Forensic Nursing: Incorporating Forensic Principles Into Nursing Practice received two awards: it was awarded first place in the Critical Care/Emergency Nursing category and third place in the Medical-Surgical Nursing category.

Written by two of the top names in forensic nursing, Angela F. Amar and L. Kathleen Sekula, this practical, evidence-based guide helps nurses understand and apply forensic nursing science in their practices. The authors highlight sociocultural diversity and relevant legal, ethical, societal, and policy issues while including challenges and potential solutions in the practice area.

Nurse on Board: Planning Your Path to the Boardroom was awarded second place in History and Public Policy.

Nurses represent the largest professional group in healthcare and are closest to patients, families, physicians, and the community. Their insight and experience is invaluable, yet only a small fraction serve on healthcare boards. In her book, the late Connie Curran challenges nurses at every level to get involved and find their place at the boardroom table. Gain insight into what and who nurses need to know and how to be effective board members, whether in hospitals, nursing organizations, corporate boards, or other nonprofit organizations.

High Reliability Organizations: A Healthcare Handbook for Patient Safety & Quality was awarded second place in Professional Issues.

What are high reliability organizations (HRO) and what do they look like in the healthcare field? This book addresses the gap between understanding HRO and applying their principles to clinical practice. Authors Cynthia A. Oster and Jane S. Braaten provide tools and best practices that will improve and enhance patient safety and quality outcomes.

Mastering Patient & Family Education: A Healthcare Handbook for Success was awarded third place in Community/Public Health/Home Health.

Part of STTI Publishing’s Mastering series, this book by Lori C. Marshall focuses on creating a new standard where patient and family education is viewed as a central part of a health system. The tools and resources it contains provides a broad, practical approach that appeals to the healthcare executive, the individual nurse, and the student nurse.

“Receiving the AJN Book of the Year Award is a tremendous honor, and we are extremely proud to have five more recipients in 2016,” said STTI Publisher Dustin Sullivan. “This marks the eighth consecutive year STTI Publishing has published AJN award-winners. This accomplishment is a testament to the quality of our authors and the highly skilled team of professionals who craft their visions into award-winning books.”

Nurses regard the AJN Book of the Year Awards as one of the most important designations of excellence in book publishing. STTI Publishing’s success is all the more remarkable given the size of its publishing program relative to the multinational corporate publishers it competes with.

Read more about the winners here. STTI Publishing’s 2016 AJN recipients are available for purchase at Nursing Knowledge International and bookstores throughout the world.

###

About STTI

The Honor Society of Nursing, Sigma Theta Tau International (STTI) is a nonprofit organization whose mission is advancing world health and celebrating nursing excellence in scholarship, leadership, and service. Founded in 1922, STTI has more than 135,000 active members over 90 countries. Members include practicing nurses, instructors, researchers, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and others. STTI’s 515 chapters are located at more than 700 institutions of higher education throughout Armenia, Australia, Botswana, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, England, Ghana, Hong Kong, Japan, Kenya, Lebanon, Malawi, Mexico, the Netherlands, Pakistan, Philippines, Portugal, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Swaziland, Sweden, Taiwan, Tanzania, Thailand, the United States, and Wales. Learn more at http://www.nursingsociety.org.