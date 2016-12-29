Encompass Sign Systems was named as a Finalist at the recent International INOVYN Awards competition in Brussels, Belgium. The Board of Judges recognized the Encompass ECO-press line of ADA signage in the category of “Sustainability”. The ECO-press ADA sign products are made exclusively from 100% post-consumer, recycled, polymers and e-waste. They are then molded by a new ADA sign-making technique called thermoforming.

The intricate sign panels feature ADA-compliant, raised tactile text, pictograms and grade II braille. The panels are top-surface painted with ultra-low VOC paint. The sign panels are compression molded with extreme heat and intense pressure thereby eliminating the use of traditional films and harmful epoxys.

Encompass developed the process after two years of trial and error with various polymer blends in its thermoforming laboratories in Minnesota. The resulting process yields a highly-durable sign that is rated for both interior and exterior applications. Present fabrication capacities allow for the production of 2,700 ECO-press sign panels per month.

The ECO-press sign products are helpful to architects and facility owners by contributing towards achieving USGBC’s LEED® v4 BD+C credits under the MR category due to environmentally, economically and socially-preferable life-cycle impacts. ECO-press signs will be featured in a new University building in Washington which has earned Platinum LEED status.

For more info on the Encompass ECO-press entry in the International INVOYN Awards competition;

http://inovynawards.com/cat/projects/awards-2016/sustainability/

For more info on Encompass Sign Systems;

Contact:

Encompass Sign Systems

Phil Quattrocchi

2401 Nevada Ave. N

Golden Valley, MN 55427

Ph: 855-672-2201

http://www.EncompassSign.com

PhilQ(at)EncompassSign(dot)com

About Encompass:

Encompass Sign Systems enables the integration of thermoformed ADA-compliant signage with European-based extruded Directional Systems. This combination of rare components yields a cohesive wayfinding system for facility projects of scope while streamlining the architectural and design challenges around integrating such a holistic solution. The ease with which architects and designers can specify an integrated wayfinding solution has led to rapid adoption of Encompass products. Encompass is one of only 23 thermoform sign-makers worldwide and is a wholesale provider to sign shops and designers throughout North America.