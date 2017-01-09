We chose Intacct over NetSuite because it's cloud-based, has features that aligned well with our business needs, and is endorsed by the AICPA.

AcctTwo, a leading consulting firm and provider of cloud-based ERP and BPaaS solutions, announced that the firm will implement Intacct for Netchex, a comprehensive, web-based suite of payroll, human resource, and benefit administrative services backed by dedicated support specialists. Netchex's rare combination of comprehensive solutions, dedicated support, and flexible offerings helps businesses easily manage employee information and simplify their entire payroll process. After a rigorous software evaluation, Netchex chose Intacct over other cloud (and on-premises) solutions as the best fit to meet the needs of the business.

Business Challenges Faced by Netchex:



As Netchex grew, the finance team began to reach the limitations of QuickBooks Enterprise to run a growing, complex business.

The company needed an accounting system that could manage multiple entities and inter-company transactions.

Netchex needed an ERP that could integrate with Salesforce as well as their own proprietary software.

Reasons for Selecting Intacct:

Intacct provides Netchex with a cloud-based, scalable, affordable solution that can handle the company's multi-entity needs.

Intacct's best-in-class approach, API integration capabilities, and Platinum status as a Salesforce integration partner means that Netchex can integrate Intacct with their other business systems, eliminating unnecessary effort and minimizing errors in their sales and accounting processes.

Highlighted Comments from Netchex CFO:

"We chose Intacct over NetSuite because it's cloud-based, has features that aligned well with our business needs, and is endorsed by the AICPA," said Louis Dubuc, Chief Financial Officer at Netchex. "The AcctTwo team picked up on our business needs and the nuances of our line of work quickly. We perform payroll services for many clients, and have some unique transactions. AcctTwo caught on quickly and gave good advice. They were very well organized, kept us on track, followed up well, and their communication was excellent."

About AcctTwo:

AcctTwo is a leading consulting firm and reseller of cloud-based accounting and ERP software. Our sophisticated systems solve the issues growing middle market companies face today. AcctTwo also provides Business-Process-as-a-Service solutions, allowing clients to focus on the core competencies of their business. We provide the people, processes, technology, and office facilities to perform these functions, while allowing clients to collaborate interactively through an on-line portal.

AcctTwo has offices in Houston and Dallas, Texas. For more information, please visit http://www.accttwo.com or call 713-744-8400.

