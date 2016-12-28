Our business is about helping organizations build workplace cultures where employees are valued and appreciated for their contributions, and we believe this starts by practicing what we preach in our own organization

Terryberry is a company known for helping other employers to build a culture of employee recognition in the workplace. Now, Terryberry has received national recognition of its own as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For, an honor that demonstrates Terryberry's commitment to practicing what they preach when it comes to employee recognition.

With nearly 230 employees located throughout North America and Europe, the 98-year-old global recognition provider works hard to model its own world-class recognition culture with meaningful and customized acknowledgement. Terryberry is now receiving national recognition for its efforts, being named a Best and Brightest Company to Work For. See full list here.

"Our business is about helping organizations build workplace cultures where employees are valued and appreciated for their contributions, and we believe this starts by practicing what we preach in our own organization," said Mike Byam, fourth-generation managing partner of the family-owned Terryberry.

"Recognizing our own employees is a part of everything we do at Terryberry. We're extremely humbled and honored by the Best and Brightest Company national award," Byam says.

When Elaine and Joe Rothenthaler celebrated a collective 70 years of service working together at Terryberry's Grand Rapids headquarters, the company surprised them with a two-week "bucket list" Alaskan cruise.

Five years later and 80 collective years working together, Terryberry sent them packing again - this time to Hawaii. The duo are still working at Terryberry today, and plan to hit their 90-years collectively working together anniversary in 2018. Mike Byam says the team is working on a "pretty special" surprise for the Rothenthaler's upcoming 90-years- collectively working together at Terryberry anniversary!

When the husband of one of Terryberry's employees, Jenny, was diagnosed with a brain tumor, several of her colleagues personally delivered care packages to her Savannah, Ga. door. Jenny's manager checked in on her regularly, and made sure she could plan work around her husband's medical appointments.

When Mike Anderson's son was born earlier this year, Terryberry sent the family a receiving blanket as a "gentle reminder" to open a 529-college savings plan - a savings vehicle Terryberry then matches up to $1,000.

These examples are just a few of the stories from Terryberry employees who were interviewed about their experiences as a part of the Best and Brightest Company nomination process.

About Terryberry: Founded by Herbert Terryberry in 1918, the company serves more than 25,000 clients throughout North America and Europe. Terryberry has been a major player in the innovation of employee recognition, including Give a WOW, the first-of-its-kind social media style employee recognition program launched anticipating the social media/business revolution in 2009, and the 360 Recognition Platform which continues to evolve as new tools emerge and the company forecasts business needs. The majority of its employees work at its world headquarters at 2033 Oak Industrial Dr. NE. in Grand Rapids, Mich. For more information, please visit http://www.terryberry.com.