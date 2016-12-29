RacingJunk.Com Partners with Carolina Clash Super Late Model Series

"We are elated to be a part of this marketing partnership,” said Larry Lee of the Carolina Clash.

RacingJunk.com, the world's largest online motorsports marketplace, is pleased to announce that it has been named the Official Classifieds of the Carolina Clash Super Late Model Series. This partnership will help to increase awareness of events in the racing series, and will also help to increase brand recognition for RacingJunk.com among the series’ fans and drivers.

RacingJunk.com is a subsidiary of MotorHeadMedia.com. With over 850,000 registered members, the website connects to more than 2.0 million buyers and sellers every month, generating 30 million+ page views.

The Carolina Clash dirt track series was founded in 2000. It is a touring series, with races all over the southeast in states like Georgia, Tennessee, Virginia, and the Carolinas. The racing season spans from March to the end of October.

Jim Sweener, Director of Sales for RacingJunk, said, "The Carolina Clash series is an exciting addition to our partnership network. We’re honored to be a partner and know the classifieds on RacingJunk.com will be a valuable resource to all the racers and fans involved with this series."

"We are elated to be a part of this marketing partnership,” said Larry Lee of the Carolina Clash. “We at the Carolina Clash know how important our racers are and how tight their dollars can be squeezed. This site provides a superb platform to buy and sell used racing parts and supplies at a price our racers can afford. We look forward to working with the great team at Motorhead Media and RacingJunk.com for years to come."

For more information on Carolina Clash, visit their website at http://www.carolinaclash.com. For more information on RacingJunk.com, go to http://www.racingjunk.com.