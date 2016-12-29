Startup Weekend Ventura County 2017 Judge Panel

Startup Weekend Ventura County (SWVC) announces today that SWVC 2017’s proof of concept competition will be judged by a panel of twelve CEOs. The makeup of this distinguished group is as follows:

Technology Companies



Chris Meissner, CEO, Meissner Filtration Products

Mohan Maheswaran, CEO, Semtech Corporation

Hugh Gagnier, SVP, Zebra Technologies

Dave Nichols, CEO, Applied Wireless

Dr. Ross Dueber, CEO, Z Power

Daniel Schoenewald, EVP, Advanced Motion Control

Healthcare Organizations



Darren Lee, CEO, Dignity Health St. Johns Hospitals (Oxnard & Camarillo)

Kim Milstien, CEO, Ventura County Medical Center

Agriculture Companies



Alex Teague, COO, Limoneira

Alain Pincot, Managing Partner, Bonipak

Garland Reiter, CEO, Reiter Affiliated Companies

Public Sector



Michael Powers, CEO, Ventura County Government

“Without exception, all of the CEO-judges of SWVC 2016 found the weekend to be fascinating”, says Chris Meissner, CEO of Meissner Filtration Products. Chris is also the chair of the judge panel. “Best of all, the time commitment required of the participating CEOs is extremely minimal but the positive impact each of us can provide to entrepreneurs and their startups can be very large. It is a delight to see more CEOs taking a personal and business interest in SWVC.”

“It is nearly impossible for entrepreneurs to get face time with CEOs”, adds Martin Shum, one of the organizers of SWVC. “By having a CEO judge panel and by recruiting the right mix of CEOs to be on the panel, SWVC has made it possible for entrepreneurs to present their proof of concepts to decision makers whose companies can be the startups’ customers or business partners.”

Startup Weekend Ventura County (http://startupweekendvc.com), organized by Camarillo Chamber of Commerce and Dignity Health St. Johns Hospitals, will be held on April 21, 22 and 23, 2017 at Rancho Campana High School in Camarillo, California. This 54-hour event invites intrapreneurial agriculturalists and healthcare specialists to team up with entrepreneurs, engineers and business professionals to address healthcare and agricultural challenges with innovative big data solutions.

