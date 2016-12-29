Arthur B. Robinson Joins Board of Directors of The Heartland Institute

Joseph Bast, president, The Heartland Institute Art Robinson is as bold and brave a person as I have ever met. Having him join Heartland’s Board of Directors honors us and sends a signal to the world that we will continue to ‘speak truth to power’ on the important issue of climate change.

The Heartland Institute announced today that Arthur B. Robinson, Ph.D. has joined its Board of Directors. Dr. Robinson is a distinguished chemist, founder of the Oregon Institute of Science and Medicine, editor of the influential newsletter Access to Energy, and curator of the Global Warming Petition Project.

Dr. Robinson ran for Congress in 2016 against incumbent Democrat Peter DeFazio. Dr. Robinson came in second in a four-way race, garnering 39.8 percent of the vote. DeFazio won re-election with 55.5 percent of the vote.

In 2015, The Heartland Institute named its center addressing environment issues the Arthur B. Robinson Center on Climate and Environmental Policy in honor of Dr. Robinson. The Center produces an ambitious program of research and educational projects in defense of sound science and market-based approaches to protecting the environment. It has assembled a world-wide team of leading scientists and economic experts to participate in the production of books, videos, monthly and weekly publications, events, government relations, and other activities.

In announcing Dr. Robinson’s appointment to the Board of Directors, Heartland Institute President Joseph L. Bast said, “Art Robinson is as bold and brave a person as I have ever met. Having him join Heartland’s Board of Directors honors us and sends a signal to the world that we will continue to ‘speak truth to power’ on the important issue of climate change as well as the need for educational choice, repealing Obamacare, and other issues as well.”

Dr. Herbert J. Walberg, chairman of The Heartland Institute’s Board of Directors, added, “Art Robinson has made considerable original contributions to science in the area of climate, as well as nutrition and health. An independent scientist, he is free from the grant-seeking and publish-or-perish incentives of the academy. We’re delighted he has chosen The Heartland Institute as his platform to be active in the most important public policy debates the country faces.”

About Arthur B. Robinson, Ph.D.

Dr. Robinson and others organized the Global Warming Petition Project, a statement firmly rejecting global warming alarmism eventually signed by more than 31,000 U.S. scientists. Dr. Robinson updated and re-issued the petition in 2007 and continues to maintain it as the world’s largest directory of scientists who reject global warming alarmism.

The Oregon Institute of Science and Medicine, founded in 1981, is a non-profit research institute devoted to conducting basic and applied research, including work in protein biochemistry, diagnostic medicine, nutrition, preventive medicine, and aging. The institute also carries out work on the improvement of basic education and emergency preparedness.

Dr. Robinson also writes and edits Access to Energy, a newsletter that discusses scientific issues of special importance to the public interest.

Dr. Robinson served as a faculty member of University of California at San Diego until co-founding the Linus Pauling Institute of Science and Medicine with Linus Pauling in 1973. Beginning with their initial work together on general anesthesia and the structure of water at Caltech in 1961, Pauling and Robinson carried out published research on a wide variety of topics from nuclear physics to nutrition until 1978.

Dr. Robinson received the “Voice of Reason” award at the Ninth International Conference on Climate Change (2014) and presented at the Second International Conference on Climate Change (2008).

About The Heartland Institute

The Heartland Institute is a 32-year-old national nonprofit organization headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois. Its mission is to discover, develop, and promote free-market solutions to social and economic problems. For more information, visit our website or call 312/377-4000.