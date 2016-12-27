G2 Crowd, the world’s leading business software review platform, today released the Winter 2017 Predictive Analytics Software GridSM report to help businesses make the best predictive analytics technology buying decision.SAS Advanced Analytics, SAP BusinessObjects Predictive Analytics, Cortana Intelligence Suite and IBM SPSS Statistics were named Leaders in the report, receiving a strong customer satisfaction score with a large market presence.

RapidMiner was named a High Performer in the report, earning strong customer satisfaction marks with smaller market presence scores. RapidMiner earned the highest overall satisfaction score, while SAP BusinessObjects Predictive Analytics earned the highest overall market presence score.

The GridSM leverages customer satisfaction data reported by authenticated users along with vendor market presence determined from social and public data. Based on a combination of these scores, each software solution is categorized as a Leader, High Performer, Contender or Niche.

Key Findings:



Steep learning curve — The majority of the products featured in this report have steep learning curves and require a serious allotment of time to train users on all the product features. Many of the products require users to have familiarity with statistics or to invest time into learning how to use the product.

Features for the non-coding end user — Predictive analytics products mine through a tremendous amount of data to translate data sets into actionable, intelligent information. However, a few of the products featured in this Grid℠ report offer analytical templates, models, and drag-and-drop interfaces that circumvent coding and require less in-depth statistical knowledge.

Database needs — According to reviews, users should be aware that managing and analyzing data is directly aligned with the size of a business’ database. While the products included in this report tout scalability, the flexibility for a product to align with the size and needs of a company was a frequently mentioned concern.

About the Predictive Analytics Software GridSM report:



The report is based on more than 186 reviews written by business professionals.

Of the 37 products listed in G2 Crowd’s Predictive Analytics category, the ranked products each received ten or more reviews to qualify for inclusion on the GridSM.

