Hari Velayudhan Joins Reventics as President

“Hari’s unique knowledge in both Revenue Cycle and Population Health Solutions will further enable Reventics to create a differentiated solution for Providers in the changing world of reimbursements”, Dr. Steve Hoffenberg, Reventics Chairman

Reventics, Inc., a clinically oriented Provider Engagement Company, announced that Hari Velayudhan has joined the company as its President. In this role, Hari will be primarily responsible for business development and driving key strategic initiatives for the company. Reventics has continued to expand nationally by focusing on improving the clinical and financial outcomes of healthcare Providers. “Hari’s unique knowledge in both Revenue Cycle and Population Health Solutions for the US Healthcare market will further enable Reventics to create a differentiated solution for Providers in the changing world of reimbursements,” commented Dr. Steve Hoffenberg, Chairman of the company.

With over 20 years of global experience, Hari brings in a simple yet powerful approach towards solving cost and quality challenges of Providers. In his prior organizations, Hari has successfully delivered disruptive innovation during meaningful use, ICD -10 and ACA changes over the last several years. Beginning his initial career in India, where he launched a leading consumer goods brand and led the creation of India’s first disease management program; Hari has now spent the last 15 years of his career developing innovative solutions for US Top 100 hospitals and Top 10 payers. As a senior leader, most recently with Sutherland Healthcare Solutions, Hari implemented key partnerships, oversaw new product development initiatives, and led growth in a rapidly changing market environment.

“I have had the pleasure of working with Hari for over 15 years and am excited to have him join the Reventics team as its President. I am looking forward to Hari leading the growth initiatives at Reventics and working with the rest of the management team to continue to deliver exceptional value to our Provider clients,” says Arnab Sen, CEO of Reventics.

“US Healthcare continues to present large oppurtunies for innovation and we will build a center of excellence that can help solve the problems of cost and quality by engaging the provider. I am excited to be working with the Reventics Team” says Hari.

About Reventics:

Reventics was established with the intent of bringing best in class financial and clinical engagement solutions to healthcare Providers to help them optimize performance in a rapidly changing healthcare landscape. Reventics’ approach is that of partnership with its clients. Through these collaborations, Reventics has developed some truly world class analytics based solutions that help deliver tangible, measurable impact in a short span of time. Some of the core solutions of Reventics are:



Revenue Cycle Management

Coding and Auditing Solutions

Clinical Quality Improvement

Clinical Practice improvement

At the heart of Reventics’ approach are optimizing processes, using analytics to derive insights and deploying a technological framework for delivering efficient solutions.

For more information, contact Fred Waugh at: fred.waugh(at)reventics(dot)com or 303.306.7783