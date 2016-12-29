New W-2 & 1099-MISC filing deadline for 2017 tax season

C&S Technologies, Inc. has developed a new website, PayrollSimple.com, in order to educate current clients, and all small businesses, about forthcoming changes in regard to new W-2 and 1099-MISC filing deadlines with the Social Security Administration (SSA) and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). These changes will affect all businesses in the upcoming 2017 tax season.

The most recent C&S Technologies, Inc. venture, PayrollSimple.com, provides complimentary business payroll tax filing and reporting information that is of importance for the 2017 tax season. New deadlines for filing employee W-2 and independent contractor 1099-MISC paperwork, along with a suggested timeline of how to prepare for the new deadline requirement, are featured on the site. PayrollSimple.com also offers a range of valuable options to file W-2 and 1099-MISC to help ensure that businesses file their payroll tax reports on time. Additionally, small businesses can use PayrollSimple.com as a resource to find basic small business payroll information and payroll services that can make tax season, and the rest of the year, easier.

PayrollSimple.com goes live today, December 29, 2016. This should give small businesses plenty of time to become informed of the impending W-2 and 1099-MISC filing deadline, and allow for proper planning in order to avoid any penalties that will come from following old guidelines.

C&S Technologies, Inc., has been providing small businesses throughout the nation with business payroll and tax services since 1996. The Silicon Valley based company offers six business payroll management solutions that allow business owners and managers to choose which specialty services suit their individual needs, including eSmartPaycheck.com, PaycheckManager.com, SimplePayroll.com, w2manager.com, 1099manager.com, and eSmartPayroll.com.

For more information, visit any of the C&S Technologies, Inc. websites or call (408)935-8969.