One Step Data Inc., d/b/a One Step Retail Solutions, a leader in the retail technology and services market, today announced that it has acquired substantially all the assets of Boston based Mander, Inc., d/b/a JD Associates.

With this acquisition, One Step Retail Solutions adds over 118 years of combined industry expertise including former JD Associates principal, John Deery and key personnel. The added resources will both augment its New York presence and complement the company’s core discipline of servicing the complex retail technology needs of Tier 3 and smaller retailers.

The transaction includes an assignment agreement, naming One Step Retail Solutions as the authorized software and solutions provider for former JD Associates Clients who utilize a variety

of industry-leading point of sale products. The company will maintain a physical presence as well as both sales and technical resources in Boston.

“With an ever increasing client base on the east coast, we see this as a tremendous opportunity to expand and better meet our client’s IT needs,” said Scott Kreisberg, Founder and CEO of One Step Retail Solutions. “With this acquisition, we are well positioned to accelerate our vision for a technology platform that brings together both retail software solutions and managed services… empowering retailers like never before. Deep collective roots in the retail technology space, combined with innovation makes for an exciting future for both us and our clients.”

Don Capman, President of J.D. Associates and John Deery, founder of J.D. Associates said, “Since our founding in l989, the mission of J.D. Associates has been to provide retailers with the very best retail technology solutions and services. By joining forces with One Step Retail Solutions, we know we have made great strides in advancing that mission forward, we couldn’t be more delighted that our customers will benefit from this most exciting union.”

About One Step Retail Solutions

Founded in 1985, One Step Retail Solutions is the top retail technology provider in the US offering proven top-ofthe-line retail management systems, companion products and managed IT services. One Step Retail Solutions provides events, seminars, white papers, webinars and more to educate retailers on how to effectively use technology to streamline and advance their businesses.

