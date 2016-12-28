MercuryGate and SMC³ extend long-term partnership at Jump Start 2017

Jump Start 2017 "Attendees will gain excellent insight into the technology systems that support supply chain management." Andrew Slusher, President and CEO | SMC³

MercuryGate, a global provider of cloud-based transportation management systems, has extended its long-standing partnership with SMC³ by joining Jump Start 2017 as a platinum sponsor. The conference will be held January 23-25 at the Loews Hotel in midtown Atlanta.

Monica Wooden, CEO and co-founder of MercuryGate, will speak during the second-annual Logistics Technology Summit, which runs in conjunction with Jump Start. For more information and to register, visit http://www.smc3jumpstart.com.

Jump Start 2017 will include more than 20 targeted sessions geared toward providing shippers, 3PLs, carriers and logistics technology providers with up-to-date information on relevant trends in the supply chain arena. The Logistics Technology Summit will feature the latest information about how the Internet of Things is reshaping the supply chain and a discussion on intermodal technology. Conference participants will learn about predictive analytics, the newest API communication tools, routing optimization solutions and cybersecurity best practices.

"We are pleased to extend our relationship with MercuryGate, an industry leader and innovator in transportation management systems," said Andrew Slusher, president and CEO of SMC³. "With Monica as a speaker, attendees will gain excellent insight into the technology systems that support supply chain management."

Wooden has served as the CEO of MercuryGate since 2000, carving out a specific niche for MercuryGate in the sometimes crowded TMS field by providing a flexible, dynamic solution to customers. MercuryGate and SMC³ have partnered for years to simplify the complexity of LTL rating and transit-time decisions for shippers, 3PLs and other supply chain participants, enabling them to optimize freight transportation.

“While SMC³ is primarily known throughout the industry for its technology solutions, the company’s two yearly conferences are always must-attend events that present supply chain attendees with practicable content and extremely valuable networking opportunities,” Wooden said. “I am pleased to speak at the Logistics Technology Summit, an event that fills a knowledge gap in the industry.”

About SMC³

SMC³ is a hub of expertise in the LTL arena. Fueled by heavyweight, analytical APIs, SMC³ delivers its core competency – LTL pricing expertise – through collaborative pricing technology that supports end-to-end, ongoing predictability in shipper/3PL-carrier relationships. More than 5,000 North American shippers, carriers, logistics service providers and freight-payment companies rely on SMC³’s sophisticated LTL base rates, content, and expert bidding and planning tools to make the best business decisions, achieve higher returns on their transportation investment, and meet the dynamic demands of the market. Through hosted API solutions, SMC³ supports the entire supply chain with industry-leading speed, reliability and performance. SMC³: Investing a lifetime to help optimize freight transportation.

About MercuryGate

MercuryGate is the largest best-of-breed, global transportation management solution provider deployed on the cloud. The company provides a highly scalable platform that supports all modes of transportation (parcel, LTL, truckload, air, ocean, rail, intermodal), allowing companies to centrally manage transportation across divisions and business units with control-tower visibility. MercuryGate’s solutions enable shippers, carriers, brokers, freight forwarders and third party logistics providers to procure, plan, optimize, execute and settle freight movements. For more information, visit http://www.mercurygate.com.