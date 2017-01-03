In Kelly Willie’s new book WITH US - Everyday Evidence of God's Presence ($15.49, paperback, 9781498487023; $29.49, dust jacket, 9781498488150; $7.99, e-book, 9781498487030) readers will see that living in a fast paced, stress-filled culture, we have fallen asleep to the extraordinary gifts of God's presence with us each day. Scripture teaches us to "number" our days, so why then do we find ourselves numbing our way through our days? Readers will be reminded that every day bears gifts of His grace and reminders that He is with us if we would quiet our souls long enough to hear the divine messages of God shown in the simplest of ways. Through Willie’s own near death experience, she has come to a greater awareness of how near God really is.

Willie says, “I am a rare statistic. I should have never survived the bilateral pulmonary embolism that nearly left me dead. God spared me for a purpose and I believe one of the reasons is to share stories of His faithful love and presence with me through all of life's challenging and beautiful moments. Having nearly died twice has awakened me to see the precious gift that life and we all must stop numbing our way through our lives and number each day for the precious gift that it is! Almighty God is with us! Evidence of Him is EVERYWHERE!”

God has opened doors for Kelly Willie that she could have never orchestrated on her own, including recording two projects in Nashville and working with the finest musicians in the nation. Through God's mercy, sparing her twice from death and a host of other challenges, He has made her a lover of life, a deep worshiper of Jesus and a living witness that God is indeed with us. Through years of speaking, singing and pastoring she has been described as, "quick-witted, cheerfully approachable and candidly authentic." She was made to inspire, bring laughter and hope to those willing to listen.

