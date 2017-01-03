Bestseller Fashion Group (China) Go Live with 7thonline Allocation

Working with 7thonline now enables us to move away from a regional allocation approach to a corporate-wide allocation strategy with the flexibility to tailor assortments based on consumer needs.

7thonline, Inc., a leading provider of cross-channel demand planning and execution solutions to the Apparel, Footwear and Accessories (AFA) industries, today announced the go-live of its Allocation solution with the 7000-store Danish fashion retailer Bestseller Fashion Group (China).

Bestseller Fashion Group (China), headquartered in Beijing, operates close to 7000 stores in more than 300 cities in mainland China under four key brand names for men and women: ONLY, Jack & Jones, Vero Moda, and Selected. With roots in Denmark, Bestseller is one of the largest fashion apparel retailers in China.

In order to streamline processes and improve inventory productivity for this extensive network of stores, the management at Bestseller (China) set out to select a modern allocation system to bring in more science and accuracy to its operations. Bestseller chose to partner with 7thonline for its recognized demand-driven approach to merchandise management, robust proprietary algorithms tailor-made for the fashion industry, and personalized support and services. With the successful system go-live, Bestseller is able to now move away from manual processes and leverage advanced sales forecasting and algorithms to scientifically distribute products by color and size based on each store’s propensity to sell.

“Working with 7thonline now enables us to move away from a regional allocation approach to a corporate-wide allocation strategy with the flexibility to tailor assortments based on consumer needs. This allows us to create a consistent brand message to our customer while still maintaining a level of localization.” said Ming Liu, Director of Strategy and Project Management of Bestseller (China). “Economies of scale are also evident as system logic determines where, when and more importantly, how much should be moved between locations.”

“We are delighted to be partnering with a leading company like Bestseller in the world’s largest retail market.” Says Benjamin Lentini, Vice President of Planning Solutions at 7thonline. “The successful go-live of the Allocation solution is a result of great collaboration, and we look forward to driving best practices together to both enhance our product offerings and strengthen Bestseller’s leadership position in China.”

To learn more about 7thonline Allocation, contact us today or visit us at the upcoming NRF Big Show (Jan 15 – 17, 2017, Booth #1311). Schedule a time to meet at NRF by following link on http://www.7thonline.com.

About Bestseller Fashion Group (China)

BESTSELLER Fashion Group (Tianjin) CO., LTD. is an independent company with headquarter in Beijing, China. We currently market four BESTSELLER brands: ONLY, JACK & JONES, VERO MODA and SELECTED in more than 300 cities with over 6500 concept stores. For more information, please visit our websites http://www.bestseller.com.cn or http://www.only.cn.

About 7thonline

7thonline is a leading provider of cross-channel merchandise and assortment management solutions to the Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories industries. Deployed in the cloud or as enterprise software, 7thonline solutions enable more effective merchandise planning, forecasting, and allocation for fast-growing, omni-channel brands. With embedded business intelligence and rich analytics, the company’s solutions offer complete demand visibility, unique planning and allocation capabilities for wholesale, retail, and e-commerce businesses—enabling increased sales, reduced markdowns, improved margins, and enhanced profitability. Customers include Bestseller, Brooks Brothers, Calvin Klein, Fast Retailing USA, G-III Apparel Group, GRI Retail Group (Hong Kong), Michael Kors, Nautica, Oakley, Patagonia, PVH and VF, among others. 7thonline is headquartered in New York, NY and has global offices in mainland China. To learn more, visit http://www.7thonline.com, and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/7thonlineInc.