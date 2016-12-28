SMIL’s steadfast commitment to excellence includes delivering patient care that is high quality, sustainable and value-based,” said Rod Owen MD, Chairman of Scottsdale Medical Imaging.

Scottsdale Medical Imaging (SMIL), a leading medical imaging group in the southwestern United States, today announced it has been recognized with a prestigious award from the Southwest Alliance for Excellence (SWAE).

“SMIL’s steadfast commitment to excellence includes delivering patient care that is high quality, sustainable and value-based,” said Rod Owen MD, Chairman of Scottsdale Medical Imaging. “Well ahead of healthcare reform we recognized seismic changes were on the horizon. To position ourselves for this we added a specialized Process Improvement Director to help guide our teams forward through continual improvements towards service, quality and innovation.” In early 2016 SMIL saw an opportunity to receive expert feedback from SWAE and undergo a multi-tiered assessment of their progress.

The 2016 SWAE Board of Examiners was made up of more than 42 state and national experts in business, education healthcare and government. The SWAE process assists organizations in Arizona, Nevada and Utah in their goal of becoming role models for customer and employee satisfaction, sound management, innovation and results. This year’s applicants were assessed in seven areas: Leadership, Strategy, Customers, Measurement, Analysis and Knowledge Management, Workforce, Operations and Results.

SMIL’s focus on patient care and the patient experience previously led them to introduce system-wide programs such as “Same Day Answers” for women to receive screening mammogram results in minutes; new online patient satisfaction surveys that were both comprehensive and responsive; standardized patient communication models; and a broad range of workforce engagement programs.

Karen Shepard, Executive Director of the Southwest Alliance for Excellence, commented: “SWAE is proud to continue empowering organizations to pursue performance excellence, improve outcomes and contribute to the well-being of their community and state. This evaluation process and feedback is one of the best methodologies available to develop a higher level of organizational performance.”

“We fully expected SWAE’s rigorous application and intensive evaluations to be a valuable process,” said Dr. Owen. “Somewhat unexpected was to receive the SWAE Commitment Award in our very first year. We are both delighted and honored.”

The awards will be formally presented in February, 2017.

About Scottsdale Medical Imaging

Scottsdale Medical Imaging (SMIL) provides diagnostic medical imaging services and interventional radiology services at 14 outpatient imaging centers and 3 major hospitals in the Greater Phoenix Metro area. SMIL is owned and operated by 38 board-certified and fellowship-trained radiologists. SMIL has pursued clinical excellence, advanced technology, innovation and research for over 33 years in Arizona. SMIL is one of the three affiliates of Southwest Diagnostic Radiology, ranked in the top five largest private radiology groups in the US. SMIL is also a core member of Strategic Radiology, a national consortium of radiology practices dedicated to achieving quality through collaboration and innovation. To learn more about SMIL, visit http://www.esmil.com

About SWAE

Established in 1990, The Southwest Alliance for Excellence is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation that advances improvement and excellence in organizations, communities and individuals throughout Arizona, Nevada and Utah by using the Baldrige Criteria.

John Freeman, SMIL Director of Sales & Marketing

jfreeman(at)esmil(dot)com

480-425-5019

Scottsdale Medical Imaging

9700 N. 91st St. Suite C200

Scottsdale Arizona 85258

480-425-5000