Jennifer Gore-Cuthbert, owner and founding attorney of The Gore Law Firm, has been recognized by Georgia Trend Magazine as “Legal Elite in Personal Injury Law.”

Each year, Georgia Trend invites all Georgia lawyers to submit online nominations for those they consider the “best in their field.” Respondents cannot vote for themselves, and places on the list cannot be purchased. The honorees are determined by lawyers’ votes only. This year’s group of Legal Elite represent close to 300 different law firms, in more than 30 Georgia cities, in 14 different categories of law.

Jennifer says she is honored to be included in this esteemed group: “Thank you to all my colleagues who nominated and voted for me to be recognized by Georgia Trend Magazine as Legal Elite 2016 in Personal Injury Law! I am grateful for my team in their hard work, striving to provide clients an excellent experience. I am grateful for our clients, who place their trust in our firm.”

Georgia Trend is Georgia’s only statewide business publication. For more than 30 years, the award-winning magazine has presented a balanced analysis of business and political trends around Georgia. The monthly magazine boasts more than 50,000 subscribers. For the full Legal Elite list: http://www.georgiatrend.com.

Jennifer Gore-Cuthbert is committed to building a close working relationship with her clients to provide quality, compassionate and efficient legal representation. Jennifer works to move injury cases, wrongful death claims, property damage and diminished value cases to settlement or trial as quickly as possible without sacrificing results. She is also particularly attentive to the stress that being injured or in a collision can have on a person’s overall life. Prior to working in this field, Jennifer was injured in a serious accident herself and brings this unique perspective to all her cases.

The Gore Law Firm represents victims of auto collision, motorcycle collisions, truck collision, victims hit by drunk drivers, those injured in a slip-and-fall, as well as wrongful death cases.