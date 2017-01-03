GlobeTax Welcomes Tom Grande as a Director of Sales

Tom comes to GlobeTax with extensive asset servicing industry knowledge which spans across many different client segments. We are excited about his consultative approach to working with clients.

GlobeTax, the world’s leading provider of cross-border tax relief, recovery and reporting services to the financial services and investment community, is pleased to announce that Thomas Grande has joined the firm’s New York team as a Director of Sales. In his new role, Mr. Grande will help expand GlobeTax’s business development efforts.

Martin S. Foont, GlobeTax’s President & CEO, commented: “Tom comes to GlobeTax with extensive asset servicing industry knowledge which spans across many different client segments. We are excited about his consultative approach to working with clients."

Tom Grande is a former Director at Navigant Consulting and possesses over 25 years of experience within the asset servicing industry. During his time there, he was often called upon as a subject matter expert for matters related to custodial banking and corporate trust services. Prior to Navigant, he held executive positions at both JP Morgan and BNY Mellon, successfully leading and managing large scale operational outsourcing initiatives.

During his career, Tom has successfully leveraged technology and managed project teams to help clients realize meaningful cost savings, reduce risks, and manage compliance challenges. “I have found that a partnership approach works best when engaging with clients. Developing trust in my client relationships has enabled me to guide them through meaningful regulatory and operational changes and to help them reduce operational risks,” he said. “I’m excited to be at a firm that also believes the best client relationships are those managed as partnerships.”

Tom has participated in numerous industry roundtables and published articles for Pension and Investments such as, “Technology Outsourcing Without Giving Away the Farm.” He has also contributed to many financial services trade publications in matters related outsourcing and asset servicing.

A Boston native, he graduated from Northeastern University and enjoys outdoor activities such as hiking, skiing and kayaking with his three children.

About GlobeTax

GlobeTax is the world’s trusted provider of research, relief, tax recovery and information reporting services for financial institutions and their cross-border investor clients. The firm is the market infrastructure for all claims on American Depositary Receipts (ADRs). GlobeTax researches tax treaties in over 240 jurisdictions in order to provide tax recovery for clients resident in over forty countries. Clients include all types of beneficial owners, custodians, prime brokers, depositories, depositaries and withholding agents. The firm, founded in 1992, is based in New York, with offices in London, Hong Kong, Madrid and Sydney.