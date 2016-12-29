Ethisphere Releases 2016 Attorneys Who Matter List

“This year’s list of Attorneys Who Matter represent the growing importance of transparency, fair play and business savvy professionals in the global ecosystem,” said Ty Francis, Executive Vice President and Group Publisher, Ethisphere.

Ethisphere Institute, the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, today announced the 2016 Attorneys Who Matter list. The annual list showcases individuals who represent the best and brightest in the legal field and rose above their counterparts in ethical business practice, public service, legal community engagement, and academic involvement.

“This year’s list of Attorneys Who Matter represent the growing importance of transparency, fair play and business savvy professionals in the global ecosystem,” said Ty Francis, Executive Vice President and Group Publisher, Ethisphere. “Our honorees are making a difference from boardrooms to courtrooms and we are honored to recognize leading General Counsels, Chief Legal Officers, Chief Compliance & Risk Officers, government leaders as well as partners in some of the leading law firms of the world. Increasingly, global companies are valued not only by the prevention of risk but by how they conduct business around the globe. Congratulations to the 2016 honorees.”

The 2016 Attorneys Who Matter was based on nine criteria: recognized expertise, peer/client endorsements, high-profile litigation, number of cases won, high-profile clients, public service, legal community engagement, academic involvement, and other awards and recognitions. Selected individuals were then placed into six distinct categories: Hall of Fame, Top Guns, Best General Counsel, Ethics & Compliance, Government Stars and Specialists – Private Practice.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by Ethisphere on this highly-coveted list alongside so many influential leaders in the legal profession,” said Brian Miller, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of AES Corporation. “This recognition reflects the dedicated efforts of AES’ 'team first' attitude and also openly embraces strong, proactive stakeholder management, with the Legal team playing a material role. In essence, when you are successful in stakeholder engagement and develop sustainable businesses, it helps make your company a great place to work and you continue to earn recognition as such from industry leaders like Ethisphere,” Miller said.

The 2016 list of Attorneys Who Matter is featured in the Q4 edition of Ethisphere Magazine. The article includes exclusive interviews with six of the honorees including: Melissa Stapleton Barnes, SVP, Enterprise Risk Management & Chief Compliance Officer, Eli Lilly and Company; Brian Miller, Executive VP, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary, AES Corporation; Audrey Boone Tillman, Executive VP, General Counsel, Aflac; Seth Rodner, President & Co-Founder, DermaForce Partners; Mark Roellig, Executive VP, General Counsel, Mass Mutual; and Carolyn Herzog, Chief Compliance Officer & VP, Symantec. The list can be seen at http://ethisphere.com/magazine/attorneys-who-matter.

Nominations for Ethisphere’s 2017 list of Attorneys Who Matter are now being accepted at http://ethisphere.com/magazine/attorneys-who-matter/nominate

