Time is money, but quiet time can be just as valuable as busy-season for businesses whose success is dependent not just on maintaining their status but on expanding into new products, services and markets.

The year 2016 marked some major advancements for the online printing company DocuCopies.com, who have been diligent in their efforts to stay not just competitive but innovative ever since helping pioneer the online printing market at the turn of the century. A growing number of other industry upsetters, as well as the migration of more established big-business printers to the Internet, kept the gears of creativity in constant motion.

Time is money, but quiet time can be just as valuable as busy-season for businesses whose success is dependent not just on maintaining their status but on expanding into new products, services and markets. So while many printing companies white-knuckled their way through the typical winter lulls at the start of the year, the marketing and development team at DocuCopies buckled down to resolve their big ideas for 2016. Many of these came from the minds of customers themselves, who are always encouraged to provide feedback and suggestions.

Looking back, many advancements which were once dreams are now a solid reality for the online color copying and book printing company:



Every Door Direct Mailing Services (EDDM) – DocuCopies are now setup for full-service EDDM postcard printing and mailing. Customers can choose their postcard specifications, pick their delivery areas on an interactive map, and let DocuCopies complete the task of delivering them to every mailbox.

Next Day Delivery and Delivery-Range Calendar: Customers are shown an estimated range of delivery at checkout as well as the associated delivery fees for having their jobs guaranteed earlier, including next-day service.

Order Form Redesign: After a months-long coordination between customer service reps, marketing, and their in-house programmers, DocuCopies unveiled their new order forms in October. They feature an uncluttered, modern design, better guidance through checkout, detailed Help/Info buttons, and greater control over custom options.

Referral Program: Customers now earn 20% of each new customer’s first shipped order as a store credit (up to $100 each) for every new customer they refer to DocuCopies.com.

Equipment Upgrades: both locations were outfitted with several models of the new flagship digital printing presses and booklet makers from their vendors, as well as new cutters, perfect binders and other finishing equipment.

Linen Paper: the company added several options for luxury linen papers, expanding their appeal for wedding programs, party invitations, greeting cards and creative marketing.

European Sizes: Typical international/European-standard sizes were added for the Finished Paper Size selection.

Custom postcard sizes: Less common postcard sizes were added as preset finished-size options for postcards, including 3” x 5”, 6.25” x 9” and 9” x 12”.

Customer Service is King in 2017

Now more than ever, each team member is focused on strengthening their atmosphere of helpful, patient and attentive customer service. This includes diligently following up on dropped orders where emails may have been missed, offering design and product-detail suggestions, and following up on post-order surveys, just to name a few.

“This is an area where we have a lot of power to differentiate ourselves,” says Vice President Jeff Corbo. “Customer service evolves as technology changes, and we use proprietary applications to help measure and qualify customer satisfaction as well as information from third-party sites. We’ve noticed a serious improvement in overall satisfaction since putting this data to use.”

Indeed, much of what was once called “word of mouth” now largely amounts to online reviews, which DocuCopies currently has nailed down with a near-perfect score.

“Many businesses hate or fear this,” says Corbo. “We chose to embrace it because at the end of the day, it’s just more motivation for every team member to be the best they can be, and sometimes it reveals problems we didn’t know existed. Ideally, every company would rather solve issues privately before it gets to the point of a bad review. But if one isolated customer is being rude or unrealistic, the discerning shopper can usually tell this by reading the review in context with all the others.”

For more information on DocuCopies.com and their online printing services, including books, booklets, flyers, brochures, EDDM postcards and more, visit them online at http://www.DocuCopies.com.