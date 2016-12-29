Stratus Building Solutions Green Seal Certified Products

Nationally renowned green commercial cleaning and janitorial services company, Stratus Building Solutions, is looking to expand its presence in San Diego County in 2017 by bringing on new franchisees to develop available territories.

As a cultural trend setting region and ranked #33 Best Places for Business and Careers by Forbes Magazine, San Diego is an ideal metropolitan for the environmentally friendly and health conscious business services franchise. With nearly 100,000 businesses and 1.2 million working individuals, there is a lot to be cleaned and the forward thinking green commercial cleaning and janitorial services company, Stratus Building Solutions is ready and willing to take on that load. Still, many territories are open and available and the franchisor is looking to bring on new business owners to meet demand in the region.

The regional franchising office, owned by Channen Smith and operated by COO Joe Gallegos offers a sales and support center for San Diego's franchisees; which allows, among other supply and resourcing benefits, advertising and branding efforts to be united in the region, an often costly and overwhelming task and expense for new business owners.