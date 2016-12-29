Heilind Asia Is Now Stocking TE Connectivity MTA Connectors

TE’s MTA connectors are utilized to distribute low current signals throughout electronic equipment. Past News Releases RSS

Heilind Asia, the leading global distributor of interconnect and electromechanical components, announced an expanded inventory with MTA connectors from TE Connectivity (TE), a global leader in connectivity and sensors.

TE’s MTA connectors are utilized to distribute low current signals throughout electronic equipment. Mass termination of wires provides the lowest applied cost because it drastically reduces the labor content of virtually any cable or harness assembly required. TE’s MTA connector system is a wire-to-board and wire-to-wire system based on insulation displacement contact (IDC) technology.

TE’s MTA-100 connectors have contacts in a single row on .100 in [2.54 mm] centers, while MTA-156 connector contacts are in a single row on .156 in [3.96 mm] centers. The design features wire feed-through capability for daisy-chain applications. IDCs are used to terminate a wide range of conductor sizes. Ribbon cable can also be terminated when the appropriate receptacle assembly and strain relief cover are used. Header assemblies for board mount applications include right-angle and vertical mount products available in through-hole and surface mount configurations.

Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect and electromechanical products.

