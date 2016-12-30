Whitehouse Labs Kicks off 2017 with Growth Initiative

Adding to the team supports our goal of aligning our services directly to the needs of our clients.

Whitehouse Laboratories, a division of AMRI, is enhancing its primary and secondary package testing services offering by adding new positions for top-tier candidates in 2017.

“We are dedicated to providing our pharmaceutical and life sciences partners with the highest quality services,” said Brandon Zurawlow, associate director of Container Qualification and Container Closure Integrity Testing (CCIT). “Adding to the team supports our goal of aligning our services directly to the needs of our clients.”

Primary Packaging Services – Container Qualification

Primary Packaging Services – CCIT

Secondary Packaging

Drug Delivery and Medical Device Testing

About Whitehouse Laboratories

Whitehouse Labs, a division of AMRI, offers comprehensive analytical services providing support for manufacturing from development to market. From analytical chemistry and material qualification to packaging optimization, Whitehouse Labs is the testing partner for the world’s leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, life sciences and consumer products organizations.