LitheSpeed Announces 2017 Agile Leadership Academy Program

LitheSpeed welcomes Executives and Senior Management to the 2017 Agile Leadership Academy. The ALA is the premier executive leadership program in the Agile community, and empowers leaders to drive transformation in their organization and deliver real value quickly to their customers and stakeholders.

The first ALA Cohort experienced a series of cutting-edge workshops, went on site visits to see agile companies such as the Motley Fool, Opower, and Walmart in action and participated in discussions and group projects. Charlie Kennedy, AVP at Nationwide Insurance, stated the program “gave us the benefit of giving our entire group of people a common context.” Executives and leaders benefited from collaborating with others and discovering the breadth and depth of the application of agile concepts in IT and across the organization.

Today’s market requires that companies respond to change with speed, flexibility and creativity. Sanjiv Augustine and Arlen Bankston developed the Agile Leadership Academy in response to this need.

The program currently covers:



Foundations of Lean & Agile Leadership

Lean Product Management & Design

Agile Governance & Oversight

Leading Agile Transformation

Scaling with Agility

Business Agility

DevOps in the Enterprise

About Our Company: LitheSpeed is the premier Agile organization in the Washington, D.C. metro area. We are trailblazers and trusted advisors to Fortune 500 companies. Our services include agile transformation, coaching and training.

###