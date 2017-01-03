As the demand for healthy dining options filter into the pizza industry, fresh fruit and veggies often found in salads have become pizza toppings. Your Pie’s latest creation in the brand’s seasonal Craft Pie Series includes a pizza and salad with ingredients that mirror each other. In the New Year, the down-the-line brick oven pizza franchise is bringing the health-inspired pizza to their stores for their first Craft Pie Series of 2017. The series will be offered for a limited time at all Your Pie locations starting January 4.

“We’re thrilled to continue our tradition of innovation, both in the flavors of specialty pizza and having the opportunity to partner with local breweries throughout the communities we serve,” said Drew French, founder of Your Pie. “A health-conscious pizza is perfect for the new year, especially in regards to sticking to resolutions. We couldn’t resist, however, the decadent appeal of seasonal and fresh gelatos. We aren’t just about low-calorie or low-carb options, but about quality and transparent ingredients. This specialty pizza offering exemplifies our dedication to creating fresh and innovative pizzas.”

The new Pear Gorgonzola Pizza features an olive oil base with mozzarella and topped with spinach, caramelized onions, pecans and pear sprinkled with Gorgonzola. The accompanying salad includes spinach, caramelized onions, pecans, pears, Gorgonzola and is drizzled with pomegranate acai vinaigrette. Your Pie is pairing this delicious new menu item with local brews.

Other seasonal additions to the Craft Pie Series menu include the Pomegranate Meringue Gelato—a sweet compliment to the kick of the Pear Gorgonzola Pizza. The smooth and full-bodied gelato offers a fresh approach to the velvety and full-bodied dessert.

The Craft Pie Series has been a seasonal feature of the Your Pie menu since French opened the first fast-casual pizza concept in 2008, and since then, they’ve created popular pizza creations like the Slider Pie, a spin on the classic American cheeseburger; the Prosciutto Peach Pizza, which featured fresh peaches, prosciutto and a honey balsamic glaze; and the Fresh Fiesta Pie—a deconstructed take on guacamole.

With the launch of the new Pear Gorgonzola Pizza, Your Pie will continue to encourage every store to partner up with a local charity of their choice as part of the Ins’pie’ering communities efforts. To make a positive impact on local communities, a portion of craft series profits will be donated back to a local charity.

“This is the perfect way to kick off the New Year, with a pie that combines both amazing taste and the flare so many are looking to inspire from a healthier lifestyle,” French said. “We can’t wait to introduce people to this amazing flavor combination to help them get 2017 started right.”

ABOUT YOUR PIE

Your Pie is the world’s originator of the fast casual, brick-oven, customized personal pizza category. A culinary entrepreneur since his teenage years, Your Pie founder Drew French combined his passion for innovative restaurant concepts with brick oven technology and his business acumen to create the highest quality pizza available at incredible speed. Drawing from family recipes from the island of Ischia, Your Pie uses hand-tossed dough, only fresh ingredients, homemade pizza sauces and salad dressings, and offers vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free pizzas, as well as traditional pizzas. The brand also offers local craft beer, wine and Italian-style gelato pairings designed to perfectly compliment the custom pies guests create. Diners at Your Pie have come to expect the best tasting pizza served with speed without sacrificing flavor from a brand that stands by its motto to “express your inner pizza." Named in 2016 to Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list, Your Pie now has nearly 40 locations open across 13 states and an additional 50 locations now in development. In each market, Your Pie places the highest emphasis on investing in the local communities it serves, and encourages diners to let their culinary creativity run wild. For more information about Your Pie or franchising opportunities, please visit http://www.yourpie.com.

###