This accomplishment enhances our ability to leverage the highest quality solutions to protect our clients from evolving cyber security threats.

Converged Communication Systems (CCS) announced today they have achieved the Express Security Specialization from Cisco in the Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) track. The Express Security Specialization recognizes each resale channel partner focused on meeting the security needs of their customers.

“We’re very pleased to achieve the Cisco Express Security Specialization,” said Kevin Rubin, president and COO of Converged Communication Systems. “This accomplishment enhances our ability to leverage the highest quality solutions to protect our clients from evolving cyber security threats.”

CCS is based in Chicago and provides IP Telephony/Unified Communications solutions for businesses of all sizes across the nation. Stratosphere Networks, a subsidiary of CCS, delivers comprehensive managed IT services and technology solutions to a wide range of businesses.

To earn the Express Security Specialization, CCS fulfilled the Cisco training and exam requirements. CCS also met the personnel, training and post sales support requirements set forth by Cisco.

The Cisco Channel Partner Program helps our partners build the sales, technical and services skills required to deliver Cisco solutions and a customer’s business outcomes. Through the program's specializations and certifications, Cisco recognizes a partner's expertise in deploying solutions based on Cisco advanced technologies and services. Using a third-party audit process, the program validates a partner's technology skills, business practices, customer satisfaction, presales and postsales support capabilities, and other critical factors that customers consider when choosing a trusted partner.

About Converged Communication Systems

Converged Communication Systems (CCS) is a nationwide provider of best-in-class IP telephony solutions and support services for businesses of all sizes. Focusing on industry leading solutions, Converged Communication Systems provides complete telecommunication solutions to meet your simple or complex business needs. They specialize in a full range of solutions including on-premise, hosted / cloud (public or private), and hybrid cloud solutions. Their portfolio includes several brands which enable them to approach their client engagements in an unbiased manner, allowing CCS to be true consultants. In addition, their expertise allows multi-location and remote/home workers to operate more efficiently via VoIP/SIP. Stratosphere Networks, a subsidiary of CCS, focuses on providing the best Chicago IT support. For more information, visit http://www.convergedsystems.com and http://www.stratospherenetworks.com.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at http://www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

Press Contact:

Angie Marzano

Converged Communication Systems

847-440-1294

AMarzano(at)convergedsystems(dot)com