Vision Group Holdings Acquires New York Eye Specialists

Vision Group Holdings (VGH) announced today that it has acquired New York Eye Specialists. Renowned surgeon Dr. Ken Moadel will continue to serve his patients as the company is incorporated under the auspices of VGH.

VGH is the largest provider of LASIK vision correction in North America, and the well-known brands it operates include the LASIK Vision Institute and TLC Laser Eye Centers. Known for its professional service and top-notch eye care, VGH surgeons have performed more than 3.3 million successful procedures.

Dr. Ken Moadel now joins the ranks of these experienced surgeons with more than 100,000 laser vision correction procedures already under his belt. Dr. Moadel is truly an expert in his field, having dedicated his practice to LASIK. New York Magazine has recognized him as one of the nation’s top specialists in refractive surgery.

Like all VGH facilities, New York Eye Specialists is equipped with the latest FDA-approved technology. The staff will continue to attend to the center’s patients in both English and Spanish to ensure continuity throughout the transition.

“Dr. Ken Moadel is one of the most recognized and experienced providers of LASIK in the country, and it is an honor to have him join our team,” said VGH CEO Ben Cook. “He has built a great vision correction center and quite a following based on his superior care and his commitment to his patients.”

“I have been performing LASIK procedures and helping people across New York City see better for more than 20 years,” said Dr. Moadel. “By joining VGH, we will be able to dedicate even more time to our patients, reaching more people than ever before and spreading the gift of sight throughout New York.”

New York Eye Specialists will continue to operate from its current location at 110 East 40th St, 6th Floor, New York, NY, 10016.

To learn more or to schedule an appointment, English-speakers can visit http://www.ny2020.com/about.htm and Spanish-speakers can visit http://www.ahoraveo2020.com/.

About Vision Group Holdings

Vision Group Holdings, based in West Palm Beach, Florida, oversees and manages two of the leading LASIK surgery providers in the world: The LASIK Vision Institute and TLC Laser Eye Centers. Between the two brands, the company has performed over 3.3 million LASIK eye procedures. Vision Group Holdings, the largest LASIK provider in North America, serves multiple markets in the United States and Canada, making it extremely convenient for patients to find a location that is both nearby and well suited to their specific needs.