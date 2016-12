(L to R): Sharon Baris, director, contract administration; Mike Golonka, vice president, government services; Maria Hope, manager, technology and Lisa Leone, business systems analyst This comprehensive standard, which includes regular follow-up surveillance audits, ensures our partners around the world that we have rigorous information security controls in place

Crowley Maritime Corp.’s government services group has achieved worldwide ISO/IEC 27001:2013 information security certification for enhancements made to the security of accessing, transmitting, processing and storing covered defense information related to its management of Military Sealift Command’s T-AGOS/T-AGM and BOBO vessels. ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is the most rigorous and recognized international standard for implementing and managing security controls to protect information assets. It complements the company’s existing ISO 9001, quality system and ISO 14001, environmental system certifications.

During the certification process, the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) verified that Crowley had a robust framework in place to assess information security risks, identify threats and rapidly respond to any issues related to the fleet.

“This comprehensive standard, which includes regular follow-up surveillance audits, ensures our partners around the world that we have rigorous information security controls in place to protect the confidentiality, integrity and availability of Crowley’s information,” said Mike Golonka, vice president government services, Crowley. “We are pleased to expand our global framework to include this certification, which elevates the security standard for the maritime industry.”

Crowley’s global ship management group was originally awarded the contract for operation and maintenance of the T-AGOS/T-AGM fleet for the Military Sealift Command in December 2014 and for the BOBO fleet in August 2015. For the T-AGOS/T-AGM fleet of seven, Crowley provides personnel; operational and technical support (ashore and afloat); and equipment, tools, provisions and supplies. For the BOBO-class prepositioning fleet of six, Crowley provides full turnkey operation and management, including crewing, and scheduled and unscheduled repair and dry-dockings.

Over the past 124 years, Crowley has developed a portfolio of services to support the U.S. government’s operations both domestically and abroad. The team is led by industry and military-veterans who combine the technical and professional capabilities of the company to offer best-in-class operations, engineering, and contract management support. Crowley provides bundled vessel management solutions for Military Sealift Command; the Maritime Administration, as part of the Government's Ready Reserve Force (RRF) Program; and Naval Sea Systems Command. The group also provides other services including custodial services for vessels seized by U.S. government agencies; naval architecture and marine engineering; project management; specialized towing operations; specialty cargo moves; full transportation logistics; and a host of other offerings tailored specifically for the diverse needs of the government. For more information, visit Crowley.com/government.

For information on parent company, Crowley Maritime Corporation, its subsidiaries and business, visit http://www.crowley.com.