MyFairyTaleBooks Now Recognized as Google Trusted Store

Past News Releases RSS

MyFairyTaleBooks, which offers Personalized Books, was recently selected to join the Google Trusted Stores program. To help shoppers identify online merchants that offer a great shopping experience, the Google Trusted Store badge is awarded to e-commerce sites that demonstrate a track record of on-time shipping and excellent customer service. When visiting the MyFairyTaleBooks website, shoppers will see a Google Trusted Store badge and can click on it for more information.

“MyFairyTaleBooks is dedicated to creating the best shopping experience for every customer,” said Kelly Mistry, President and Co-Founder MyFairyTaleBooks. “We work hard to ensure our website is easy to use and secure, and we are proud of our fast shipping and amazing customer service team. We are so pleased to be recognized by Google for providing an outstanding online shopping experience.”

As an added benefit, when a shopper makes a purchase at a Google Trusted Store, they have the option to select free purchase protection from Google. Then in the unlikely event of an issue with their purchase, they can request Google’s help, and Google will work with MyFairyTaleBooks and the customer to address the issue. As part of this, Google offers up to $1,000 lifetime purchase protection for eligible purchases.

Google Trusted Stores is entirely free, both for shoppers and for online stores. The program helps online stores like MyFairyTaleBooks attract new customers, increase sales and differentiate themselves by showing off their excellent service via the badge on their websites.

Committed to creating joy in the lives of children, MyFairyTaleBooks strives to create unique gifts for children with books that foster education and encourage positive self-esteem. The Personalized Kids Books are created with care and customized with details such as the child’s name, hometown, special dates and sibling and friend’s names. MyFairyTaleBooks, takes pride in helping to play a role in a child’s creative imagination and education. “There is no greater feeling for a child than when they receive a book, discovering that they have been cast as the main character in the story,” says Kelly Mistry.

Located in Goshen NY, MyFairyTaleBooks is owned and operated by Kelly and Dinesh Mistry. To browse their current selection of Personalized Books visit them at https://www.MyFairyTaleBooks.com