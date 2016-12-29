VDO360 Introducing the CompassX at CES 2017

The brand new VDO360 CompassX “Our Compass series have set the standard that all other USB 2.0 cameras have aspired to, but we have always been considered the thought leaders in our industry and the time has come for a new level of excellence.”

VDO360 releases the next version of their award-winning Compass series USB 2.0 cameras- the CompassX

“Improving our Compass series camera has been a difficult task,” states Dan Freeman CEO, VDO360. “Our Compass series have set the standard that all other USB 2.0 cameras have aspired to, but we have always been considered the thought leaders in our industry and the time has come for a new level of excellence.”

The CompassX, also referred to as the VPTZH-04, is built on the strengths of the Compass series- enterprise grade construction and appearance, smooth and quick motor response, and multiple means of control integration- with improvements such as increased FOV (62.5 Hor.), UVC 1.1 standards compliance, extreme low light capability, and new true full-grid auto-focus.

“The CompassX is also a key part of our new AutoPilot (AP) offering, becoming the first USB 2.0 camera with RTLS tracking capability. This really is a “sea-change”” Dan Freeman goes on to say. “We have done what we always have promised to do, listen to our customers and respond with the best technology improvements available, this new camera exceeds all design expectations. Our customers will be very pleased”.

VDO360 will be showing the CompassX at CES in Las Vegas, January 5th-8th , booth 45438 in the Education Marketplace, The Sands/Venetian Convention Center.

If you would like more information about the CompassX, please contact Chip Manning at 855-443-2492 or email at sales(at)vdo360(dot)com