HealthyYOU Vending offers state-of-the-art vending machines that enable consumers to choose from 21 snack and 8 drink selections. HealhyYOU Vending is staying on the forefront of the vending industry by ensuring that all their machines are equipped with the latest innovative and convenient technology.

Following its breakout year in 2015, the mobile payments industry has seen continued innovation and growth in 2016.

Providing the consumer with a truly seamless experience is the holy grail for the payments industry and as an industry, moving ever closer to delivering a frictionless in-store experience is becoming more of a reality. Beacons, geolocation, computer vision and biometric technologies are being combined to deliver a frictionless experience.

In the coming months, the industry will closely be monitoring the success of Amazon Go, which is currently in beta but is expected to launch publicly in early 2017. The concept deploys various technologies that enable a consumer to walk into the store, pick up an item and walk out, with the order charged to their Amazon account upon leaving.

With 'tap and go' cultures becoming increasingly engrained, consumers now expect to be able to make contactless payments. Increased consumer awareness, ever-expanding acceptance and more mature offerings means that the various OEM Pay platforms will continue to go from nascent to mainstream in 2017.

All HealthyYOU vending machines have stood up to the rigorous 79-point checklist required by the National Automatic Merchandising Association (NAMA) in all 50 U.S. States and Canada. In addition to meeting all the governing requirements, HealthyYOU vending machines come equipped with DEX and remote machine monitoring (RMM) which allows the operator to monitor and manage sales, profit margins, inventory, etc. remotely.

HealthyYOU Vending machines also include smarphone payment technology. With this feature, all customers can pay for their purchases with a simple tap of their smartphone-including Apple Pay, Google Wallet and other applications.

HealthyYOU Vending is the world leader in the healthy vending industry. All company vending machines are privately manufactured in the United States at a state-of-the-art facility.