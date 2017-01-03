Go Mini's Moving and Portable Storage Expands to Riverside

We are very eager about expanding Go Mini’s into the Riverside market. We are passionate about growing our presence throughout Southern California and look forward to experiencing more expansion in the coming year.

Go Mini’s, one of the fastest growing franchisors in the portable storage and moving industry, is continually expanding their network. They are proud to announce the opening of a new location in Southern California. Mark Pedersen of Cannery Row Capital Funding, Inc. will be operating the Go Mini’s of Riverside County location.

Pedersen received his bachelor's degree in finance and has worked as a Certified Public Accountant for the last 28 years.

“We are very eager about expanding Go Mini’s into the Riverside market. We are passionate about growing our presence throughout Southern California and look forward to experiencing more expansion in the coming year,” says Franchise Development Director, Valerie Sanchez.

Go Mini’s has established itself as a leader in the $40 billion dollar industry that includes moving, self-storage, and truck rentals. Known for its superior 20-foot storage container, each Go Mini’s location focuses on establishing personal relationships with customers and strives to avoid the corporate call center environment. Franchises are located throughout North America and they vary from single to multi-unit operations.

Go Mini’s has franchise opportunities available in multiple states. For more information about Go Mini’s and the opportunity to open a franchise, please visit our website at http://GoMinisFranchise.com/.

About Go Mini’s

Founded in 2002, Go Mini’s has become one of the fastest growing portable storage and moving companies in North America with more than 200 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. In 2012, Go Mini’s converted into a franchise model and now has 78 franchise locations within the United States. Go Mini’s was recognized by FranchiseBusinessREVIEW as a Top Franchise in 2017. Entrepreneur also ranked Go Mini’s on their Franchise 500 list. In addition, Go Mini's is a member of the International Franchising Association. IFA members strive to continually improve their business through networking, partnerships, and shared advice. Go Mini’s offers local and long distance moving services and temporary storage solutions. For more information about Go Mini’s, visit http://www.GoMinis.com. For more information about franchise opportunities with Go Mini’s, visit http://www.GoMinisFranchise.com.