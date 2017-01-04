Vighter Medical Group is Awarded NAAMTA Medical Escort Accreditation

We want to thank all involved in helping Vighter achieve NAAMTA accreditation. We are proud to have met their expectations, and look forward to working with NAAMTA in maintaining this accreditation for years to come.

NAAMTA’s Accreditation program is built on standards that focus on quality patient care and transport safety. Using a comprehensive audit of administrative documentation, medical practices, and facilities, NAAMTA is awarding Vighter Medical Group accreditation for their medical escort program.

Vighter Medical Group demonstrates compliance to each of the defined standards, excels in identifying best practice procedures, and instills these values in their employees. NAAMTA verified compliance through employee interviews, process reviews, and on-site evaluations, all of which were conducted using ISO 9001:2008 auditing guidelines.

Jeremy Calvert, COO at Vighter said: “We want to thank all involved in helping Vighter achieve NAAMTA accreditation. We are proud to have met their expectations, and look forward to working with NAAMTA in maintaining this accreditation for years to come.”

Nancy Purcell, NAAMTA’s Director of Clinical Operations said, “The more I learned about their clinical model for providing medical services in such a highly-specialized niche market, the more impressed I became with the talented leadership of Vighter Medical Group. Quality management can be seen throughout the entire organization. Vighter truly is a leader in providing special operations medical services around the world.”

In addition to the accreditation award, Vighter joins the NAAMTA Alliance. This alliance unifies accredited organizations in the promotion of continuous improvement in safety and patient care. Continuous improvement is the result of shared education, experience and quality management principles by Alliance members. NAAMTA salutes Vighter for their proactive approach in achieving accreditation and looks forward to the contributions they will share with the NAAMTA Alliance.

About NAAMTA

NAAMTA is an accreditation standard-bearer for the medical transport industry, offering procedures that include guidelines for developing a system focused on transport safety, patient care, quality management, and continuous improvement. NAAMTA is globally recognized for its ISO 9001:2008 QMS certification and the implementation of quality practices in their accreditation program. NAAMTA’s certified quality management system is audited annually by PRI Registrar which is an ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board-approved Registrar accredited to certify organizations to a variety of management systems including ISO 9001.

NAAMTA has successfully made great strides in identifying key best practices to improve the standard of performance among EMS providers at the national and global levels. Through a dynamic approach to auditing and a vast array of web-based reporting and learning tools for members, NAAMTA distinguishes itself as an accreditation source interested in providing services to their members and work toward the improvement of medical transportation practices.

About Vighter Medical Group

Vighter Medical Group offers a full range of medical services to support a variety of commercial and government clients around the world. With a laser focus on customer service and high standards for quality, Vighter has earned an excellent reputation. Whether clients require clinical services in the United States or special operations tactical support in austere environments abroad, Vighter is there to help.

Vighter is ISO 9001:2008 registered and is a CVE-verified SDVOSB firm. In 2016, Vighter ranked 310 in Inc. Magazine’s annual 5000; the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest growing private companies, boasting a three year sales growth of 1,267%.

