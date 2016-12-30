JohnsByrne’s commitment to innovation, design and customer service is unparalleled and a true advantage in the marketplace.

JohnsByrne, an industry-leading, award-winning packaging and print solution company, announces the addition of Bennett Trembicki as Account Executive for the northeast region.

Trembicki joins the JohnsByrne team with eight years of strategic selling background with an emphasis on luxury packaging to marquis fortune 500 clients. Trembicki is the latest addition to the expanding northeast sales team and will be responsible for support and growth of customers in health and beauty, wine & spirits, entertainment and other high priority markets for JohnsByrne.

“The addition of Bennett demonstrates our commitment to assembling the best talent in the industry to serve our clients,” said Pate Gustafson, executive vice president of sales, JohnsByrne. “We are thrilled with the passion, experience and consultative approach Bennett will bring to our customers. With our current sales growth and aggressive new business acquisition plan for 2017, Bennett will be delivering our newest innovations and solutions while providing real-time, best-in-class service.”

Trembicki will be based in Connecticut and will immediately be supporting a roster of JohnsByrne customers. Trembicki will be heavily focused on new business development and deeper penetration into JohnsByrne strategic markets.

“I am very excited to be part of the JohnsByrne team. JohnsByrne’s commitment to innovation, design and customer service is unparalleled and a true advantage in the marketplace. I am privileged to have this opportunity,” said Bennett Trembicki, account executive, JohnsByrne.

About JohnsByrne

Celebrating its 57th year of operations, JohnsByrne Company is a custom packaging and print solutions provider catering to major brands in health & beauty, consumer products, and entertainment. With a culture built around innovation, quality, design and speed, their offerings span folding cartons, luxury packaging, specialty packaging and high impact direct mail. To learn more about these and other services, visit http://www.johnsbyrne.com/.