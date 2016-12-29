InfoMart Recognized on Security Magazine's 2016 Security 500 List

As a leading corporation in an industry that deals with highly sensitive and personally identifying information, InfoMart places the highest priority on corporate security

InfoMart announced today that it has been named to Security Magazine's Security 500 for the eighth consecutive year. The Security 500 ranks corporate security and identifies forerunners within 18 vertical markets, including education, energy and utilities, IT and more. This year, InfoMart ranked seventh among Business Services providers such as EY, CACI International, Inc., and ADT Security Services.

"As a leading corporation in an industry that deals with highly sensitive and personally identifying information, InfoMart places the highest priority on corporate security," said Robbie Bible, InfoMart's Chief Technology Officer. "We are honored that our efforts have again been recognized on Security Magazine's prestigious Security 500 list."

The Security 500 serves as a benchmarking tool, identifying leaders in corporate security against which companies can measure the efficacy of their own security programs. Inclusion on this list shows InfoMart's significant commitment to protecting information and earning the trust of its stakeholders.

The recognition comes on the heels of InfoMart's announcement of new identification services for pre-employment screening. The identification services, one of which uses cutting-edge facial recognition software, will feature next-generation cybersecurity enhancements that improve accuracy and prevent fraud.

"Our new identification technology will further advance corporate security in background screening and protect millions of applicants from fraud," said Tammy Cohen, InfoMart's president and founder. "It could easily come to serve as a standard first step in the employment screening process."

In addition to being recognized on the Security 500 and preparing new identification services, InfoMart has also appeared on Workforce Management's Hot List of Background Checking Providers and several of DiversityBusiness.com's "Top Business" lists this year. Additionally, InfoMart has been honored as one of Atlanta's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For.

See the original publication for Security Magazine's full list of Security 500 for 2016.

For additional information on InfoMart, please visit infomart-usa.com

About InfoMart

InfoMart is an industry leader in background screening services, providing businesses the information they need to make well-informed hiring decisions. With more than 27 years in business, InfoMart is a pioneer in developing innovative technology and screening services, from criminal history searches to verifications of employment. Accredited by the National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS), a designation earned by only 10% of the industry, InfoMart has also been recognized on Security Magazine's Security 500 and Workforce Magazine's Hot List. The company prides itself on its dedication to our customers, innovation, and accurate reporting. For more information about InfoMart, please visit infomart-usa.com or call (770) 984-2727.

About Security Magazine

Security Magazine is the business magazine for security executives. The publication is uniquely focused on solutions for enterprise level security leaders to better align security with their organization's goals, leverage technology and achieve measurable results. To view the Security 500 or to learn more about Security Magazine, visit securitymagazine.com.

