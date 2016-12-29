Milgard volunteers

In the spirit of giving back locally, Milgard® Windows & Doors provided gifts and holiday cheer to the Boys & Girls Clubs of South Puget Sound for the 4th year in a row.

The Milgard “Matching Gift/Community Action Team” (MG/CAT) is passionate about many charitable projects in the Tacoma, Washington area. The volunteer program that began with Carol Milgard and her dedication to community service is still going strong today. This particular event started when the Al Davies branch of the Boys & Girls Clubs came to Milgard asking for help with gifts for kids who were not going to be receiving any at Christmas.

The initial commitment was for Milgard employees to buy gifts for the kids, wrap them, and then deliver them to the club for distribution. But, the MG/CAT team had other ideas. Four years later, the event has turned into not only a time to deliver gifts, but, also have fun with the kids through sports, crafts, a photo booth, and this year, even a video game truck.

“I love being part of this event,” said Tim Large, ERP core team member at Milgard, shown here with Santa (aka Fred Herzberg). “Playing games with the kids, enjoying fellowship with the Milgard team and seeing the looks on everyone’s faces filled with joy makes all the planning and preparation worthwhile.”

The mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of South Puget Sound is “to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.” Milgard helped lift the spirits of over 150 kids spreading kindness and making lasting memories that they can carry with them through their lives.

“Words fail me. You have lead a team, more like an army, of dedicated, kind and compassionate colleagues to give our kids a wonderful holiday,” said Teri Moore Vice President of Philanthropy for the Boys & Girls Clubs of South Puget Sound. “Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

