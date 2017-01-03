Decorview Announces 2017 Window Treatment Design Trends

Hunter Douglas Designer Screen Shades In 2017, window treatment design will be influenced by homeowners’ increasing desire for understated, streamlined styles with hi-tech functionality.

Decorview, a leading seller of custom Hunter Douglas window treatments in North America, has announced its 2017 trend forecast for window treatment design. As a recognized decorating authority, the company’s predictions are expected to influence window treatment selections in the home.

“In 2017, window treatment design will be influenced by homeowners’ increasing desire for understated, streamlined styles with hi-tech functionality,” said Kim Rush, VP of sales and merchandising for Decorview. “Designers can expect these overarching trends to dramatically influence textile design, hardware finishes and window treatment operation.”

Automation & Motorization

Adoption of advanced operating systems like motorization will increase as busy homeowners try to reduce time spent on everyday tasks. PowerView® Motorization from Hunter Douglas, the most advanced operating system on the market, allows homeowners to schedule blinds and shades to automatically adjust to a pre-determined setting throughout the day for increased convenience. This system integrates with other smart devices in the home for a personalized home environment. Motorization also allows window treatments to be operated on demand with the touch of a button using an app-enabled device or remote control.

Streamlined Shades

Clean lines and contemporary decorating styles are becoming increasingly popular as homeowners embrace a less is more approach to design. Chunky blinds and over-the-top window treatments are being replaced by streamlined styles that feature slimmer head and bottom rails. Sleek cordless operating systems, like motorization, enable an uncluttered look at the window.

Organic Materials

Natural materials, like linen, bamboo and woven woods are gaining favor as environmentally conscious homeowners demand window treatments made from organic and sustainable materials. Textiles with texture and bigger weaves are popular this season providing a rich visual and tactile experience. Stains that emphasize, rather than soften the look of natural wood grains are also a popular way to infuse a natural feeling into the home.

Matte Finishes

A high-shine, glossy appearance is losing favor as sleek matte finishes become increasingly trendy among homeowners. Low-luster stains and paint colors provide an understated elegance to blinds and shutters, and brushed metal finishes allow drapery panels, rather than the hardware, to take center-stage at the window.

Earthy Hues

Color trends are favoring earthy pastel hues like blush pink, lavender and Greenery, Pantone’s 2017 Color of the Year. Homeowners favoring a blue color palette should swap popular indigo for more traditional hues like navy and slate.

Homeowners interested in incorporating 2017 window treatment design trends into their home

