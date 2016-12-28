Vern Yip of HGTV's Design Star

The 2017 Salt Lake Home Show opens its doors on Friday, January 6, 2017 and continues through Sunday, January 8 at the South Towne Expo Center. This year, the Home Show team welcomes Vern Yip of HGTV’s Design Star for two presentations on Saturday only. Also, Alana and Lex LeBlanc, sisters and stars of HGTV’s Listed Sisters, join the celebrity guest lineup.

Well known for his appearances on many hit television shows, including HGTV’s Design Star, TLC’s Trading Spaces, and NBC’s Home Intervention, Vern Yip has influenced the interior design and architectural fields for years. With the release of his new book, Vern Yip’s Design Wise: Your Smart Guide to a Beautiful Home, anyone can access his design tips and insider knowledge. At the Home Show, Yip plans to share his approach to design on any budget. Home Show guest can catch Yip on the Design Stage presented by Xfinity® on Saturday, January 7 at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Also, Alana and Lex LeBlanc, real estate pro and interior design expert, of HGTV’s Listed Sisters will appear on the Design Stage on Friday, January 6 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, January 7 at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

This year, the Home Show will feature the Upcycle Chair Challenge. Six local bloggers will showcase their design skills to upcycle used chairs using Vern Yip’s Calico fabric collection. The chairs will be on display throughout the weekend. Also, Home Show guests have the opportunity to gather inspiration from the Tablescapes feature and vote for their favorite table setting. Finally, Nettie Frank, owner of Silver Whisk Catering and creator of Beyond Glazed Doughnuts, will share her favorite budget-friendly family meals on the Kitchen Stage presented by Inspiration Kitchen & Bath Designs.

The Salt Lake Home Show

Dates:

Friday, January 6, 2017 2:00 p.m.–9:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 7, 2017 10:00 a.m.–9:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 8, 2017 11:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

Location:

South Towne Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah

Admission:

Adults (at the door) $11.00

Adults (online only) $9.00

Seniors $8.00

Children Ages 12 & under FREE

Group tickets (20 or more) $8.00

Teacher Appreciation and Hero Day: All active and retired military, first responders, and teachers qualify for one FREE ticket with a valid ID on Friday, January 6, 2017.

For more information and tickets, please visit SaltLakeHomeShow.com.

