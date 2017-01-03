We are proud to partner with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos and Florida Gators, and to enhance fans’ game-day excitement with dedicated RV Tailgating Lots and activities.

Lazydays, The RV Authority and world’s largest dealership, recently sponsored its first Ultimate RV Tailgating Experience sweepstakes in partnership with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos and Florida Gators, and is pleased to announce the three lucky football fans who were awarded the prize packages.

Each prize package included four game tickets, pre-game use of a motorhome in the Lazydays RV Tailgating Lot, tailgating fun and games, team memorabilia signed by a current or veteran player, a portable grill and cooler combo to take home after the game, and other special perks.

The three winners were: Kris Stutzman of Vero Beach, FL, Ultimate Buccaneers RV Tailgating; Connie Kobza of Broomfield, CO, Ultimate Broncos RV Tailgating; Brittney Salter of Orange Park, FL, Ultimate Gators RV Tailgating.

“We are proud to partner with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos and Florida Gators, and to enhance fans’ game-day excitement with dedicated RV Tailgating Lots and activities,” said John Lebbad, Chief Marketing Officer for Lazydays. “Congratulations to our Ultimate RV Tailgating Experience winners, and thanks to all who participated.”

ABOUT LAZYDAYS

Lazydays®, founded in 1976, is the world’s largest RV dealership selling new and used motorhomes. Based on 126 acres outside Tampa, FL since 1996, Lazydays also has dealerships located in Tucson, AZ as well as three dealerships located in Loveland, Aurora and Longmont, CO.

Lazydays has the largest selection of RV brands in the nation featuring more than 2,500 new and pre-owned RVs, over 300 service bays and two on-site campgrounds with over 700 RV campsites. Lazydays RV Accessories & More offers more than 40,000 accessories online for your shopping convenience. Shop us online or visit one of our store locations in Florida, Arizona and Colorado. Lazydays also has RV Rental fleets in Colorado and Florida.

Lazydays has built its reputation on providing an outstanding customer experience with exceptional service and product expertise, and as a place to rest and recharge with other RVers. More than a half-million RVers and their families visit Lazydays every year, making it their “home away from home.” Lazydays has been recognized as a “Top 50 RV Dealer” by RV Business and as one of Tampa Bay’s “Top Work Places.” The Lazydays Employee Foundation, supported by payroll contributions from more than 65% of Lazydays’ employees, has contributed more than $1.5 million dollars to make many historic changes for at-risk children in the Tampa Bay and Tucson communities.

For most people, Lazydays isn't just the beginning of their journey; it's very much a part of their ride.

